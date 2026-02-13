NITI Aayog Unveils 10-Year Roadmap For Tech Services Sector To Scale Up To $750-850 Billion

MENAFN - KNN India)NITI Aayog's Frontier Tech Hub has released a 10-year roadmap titled“Technology Services Reimagination Ahead”, outlining a strategic pathway for India's approximately USD 265 billion technology services sector to scale to USD 750- 850 billion by 2035.

The roadmap positions the sector as a central pillar in strengthening India's global competitiveness in the artificial intelligence (AI) era and advancing the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

The roadmap was unveiled by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in the presence of industry leaders and development partners.

The document identifies artificial intelligence as a structural inflection point for the industry, signalling a shift from traditional labour-arbitrage models towards intellectual property-led, outcome-oriented and platform-driven service delivery.

It underscores an opportunity for India to evolve from global services leadership to leadership in building AI-native systems and enterprise architectures.

Five priority growth levers identified in the document are Agentic AI, Software and Products, Digital Infrastructure, Innovation-led Engineering, and India-for-India solutions.

To operationalise these levers, the roadmap calls for coordinated action between government and industry, including accelerated enterprise AI adoption, scaled investment in research and development, national-level workforce reskilling and regulatory predictability to facilitate global market access.

Speaking at the launch, Piyush Goyal stated that India stands at a defining moment in its technology journey, emphasising the need for progressive policy, strong industry partnership and inter-ministerial coordination to accelerate innovation and growth. He reiterated the government's commitment to positioning India as a trusted global leader in next-generation technology services.

S Krishnan, Secretary MEITY, noted that India is pursuing a full-stack, impact-driven AI strategy spanning energy, infrastructure, semiconductor development, AI models and applications, with the technology services sector playing a central role in scaling AI from research environments to industry deployment.

He highlighted reforms such as higher safe-harbour thresholds, simplified classifications, cloud tax incentives linked to Indian data centres, Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and education-to-employment alignment mechanisms as part of the enabling ecosystem.

B. V. R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog, described the AI transition as a generational opportunity for India to create new value pools, upgrade skills at scale and strengthen global leadership.

Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog characterised the current phase as a reinvention moment for the sector, arguing that AI represents the emergence of a new operating model centred on human judgment, intelligent agents and platforms.

The NITI Frontier Tech Hub was established as an action-oriented platform to anticipate emerging technological shifts and shape India's preparedness across more than 20 sectors.

Working with over 100 experts from government, industry and academia, the Hub aims to support economic growth, inclusive societal outcomes and strategic resilience as India advances towards becoming a frontier-technology nation.

(KNN Bureau)

