Echodyne To Open $40 Million Radar Manufacturing Facility In Washington State

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Echodyne, a radar platform company, has announced a major near-term expansion in its advanced radar production capacity.

Echodyne's new 86,350-square-foot facility in Washington state will provide enough manufacturing and warehouse space to produce and ship more than 30,000 radars per year.

The company's modular manufacturing approach allows production capacity to flex to match varying demand across product lines as well as seamlessly introducing new product lines and capabilities.

The investment reflects Echodyne's continued commitment to: enhancing security and safety as UxS become ubiquitous on the battlefield and in society in general, staying ahead of the accelerating demand in the US and in Allied countries around the globe, and strengthening America's defense industrial base.

Counter-UAS (C-UAS), beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations for drone-as-first-responders (DFR), force protection, border security, and on-the-move (OTM) are among the applications and capabilities driving accelerating demand for high-resolution radar surveillance of air and surface domains.

The company's patented metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA) technology delivers unrivaled data fidelity – pinpoint accuracy, track stability, AI-based classification of threats, and well-defined high-speed application programming interfaces (APIs) for easy integration into systems of systems – in a compact, solid-state, commercially-exportable radar product.

Eben Frankenberg, the CEO of Echodyne, says:“We are proud to be opening this new facility in Washington State, the location of our headquarters and a long-time global hub for tech innovation and advanced manufacturing.

“The extraordinary performance of MESA radar stands in marked contrast to the purposeful simplicity of its design, making high-fidelity radar broadly accessible for defense and civilian safety and security applications.

“This new investment in manufacturing capacity will allow us to supercharge production to meet the rapidly growing global demand for our products.”

Echodyne expects to continue to hire at a rapid pace to support its expanding manufacturing operations. Open positions can be found at Echodyne/careers.