Trener Robotics Raises $32M To Deliver Pre-Trained AI Skills To Industrial Robots

For decades, the power of industrial robotics has been limited by the complexity of a dynamic world, confining millions of robotic arms to repetitive, single-purpose tasks in highly controlled environments.

But now, with the Acteris platform, Trener Robotics (formerly T-Robotics) says it is“fundamentally changing this paradigm”.

Dr Asad Tirmizi, co-founder and CEO of Trener Robotics, says:“By replacing procedural programming with pre-trained AI skills, we give robots the ability to understand and act with true intelligence learned from data extracted from humans, robots, and videos of industrial processes.”

Trener Robotics today announced it has raised a $32 million Series A round of funding. The company says the investment will accelerate AI models as the new standard for robot operations.

Co-led by existing investor Engine Ventures and new investor IAG Capital Partners with participation from strategic investors Cadence and Geodesic Capital, through Nikon's NFocus Fund, the new capital brings Trener Robotics' total funding to over $38 million and will be used to support training Trener Robotics' platform Acteris with new industrial robot processes, distribution expansion into new markets, and hiring talent to address rapidly scaling demand.

Tirmizi says:“This fresh capital allows us to further accelerate our mission to make AI models the new standard for robot operations, turning the millions of existing robots and tens of millions of robots yet to be deployed, into intelligent, self-learning teammates for manufacturers of all sizes.”

Unlike brittle, narrowly scripted systems or research-first generalist platforms, Acteris is a practical, shop-floor-proven solution. Trener Robotics' first focus area is robotic CNC machine-tending with other high-demand applications to follow in 2026. Manufacturers using Acteris gain:



A groundbreaking agentic user interface that enables robots to be controlled through natural conversation, intuitive task sequences, and high-fidelity simulation. It empowers any user, regardless of robotics expertise, to effortlessly run high-performance robotic applications.

Part identification and handling even under adverse conditions.

Optimized robot motions that react to changes, delivering unprecedented robustness.

Intelligent collision avoidance and enhanced safety features that mimic common sense. Real-time production dashboards for performance monitoring.

Opportunity for integrators: Scaling automation without scaling complexity

Trener Robotics has built rapid momentum with more than 15 solution and integration partners across Europe and the US that now provide Acteris-powered turnkey solutions – including the robot, gripper, and software – all pre-integrated and production-ready.

Acteris is currently directly compatible with ABB, Universal Robots, and Fanuc, with more leading robot brands to follow.

Tirmizi says:“Our go-to-market strategy is to empower System Integrators and OEMs with a Robot AI skills platform for deploying and controlling robots across diverse industrial environments.”

By utilizing standardized robot and application logic, Acteris provides a reduced programming burden, shorter project timelines, and a modern operator experience that aligns integrator productivity with end-customer quality.

“This approach transforms one-off integrator projects into repeatable, scalable solutions designed for speed, consistency, and predictability,” says the Trener Robotics CEO, adding that the company is actively looking to expand its global integrator network.

Flexible automation in double-digit growth

Dozens of strategic industrial players, from machine tool OEMs to hardware manufacturers, have already shown interest in exploring ways to embed Acteris into their systems.

The market for flexible, adaptable automation is advancing at 14.3 percent compound annual growth rate, driven by persistent labor shortages, the demand for high-mix production, and rising operational costs that prompt manufacturers to seek solutions with a rapid return on investment.

Reed Sturtevant, general partner at Engine Ventures, says:“When we co-led Trener Robotics' seed round, we saw a team with a clear vision to solve one of the biggest bottlenecks in automation.

“Their execution and ability to rapidly scale has been remarkable. This traction validates the software's shift in the training model from traditional programming to embedding, pre-trained AI skills directly into robots.”

Dennis Sacha, partner at IAG Capital Partners, says:“The industrial automation market is at an inflection point, with Trener Robotics well-positioned at the forefront of the AI-driven transformation.

“This technology is precisely what small and mid-sized enterprises globally need to become more competitive and efficient as AI redefines the future of manufacturing.”

Recent awards underscore momentum

At the world's largest machining tradeshow, EMO Hannover, Trener Robotics recently won the prestigious Machine Tool Innovation Award in recognition of its groundbreaking approach to robotics.

In late 2024, Trener Robotics was selected as the winner in the ABB AI Startup Challenge, which accelerates the robotics and AI industries by seeking innovation across the three key areas of natural language programming, skill learning, and autonomous decision-making.

Trener Robotics is presenting a free“AI to accelerate your robot deployment” webinar on March 3, co-hosted with Universal Robots.