International Society Of Automation Partners With Wiley To Expand Global Publishing Reach

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Wiley, a publisher of authoritative content and research intelligence for the advancement of scientific discovery, innovation and learning, and the International Society of Automation (ISA), the professional society for automation, have announced a strategic co-publishing partnership designed to expand global access to ISA's authoritative technical and educational publishing content.

ISA chose to partner with Wiley to better serve the automation community and its tens of thousands of members worldwide. The partnership combines ISA's technical leadership and quality content with Wiley's editorial expertise and global reach.

This collaboration preserves ISA's editorial independence while leveraging Wiley's global infrastructure to deliver new and revised titles annually, responding to the growing need for industrial automation content around the world.

The specifics of the agreement:



Wiley will assume control of ISA's backlist of approximately 70 titles.

Wiley will publish five new titles this year, including a revision of ISA's flagship book, A Guide to the Automation Body of Knowledge, Fourth Edition. ISA and Wiley will collaborate to acquire and develop new and revised titles with the goal of publishing five to eight books annually aligned with ISA's technical topics.

Through the partnership, ISA's essential content will better reach automation professionals worldwide through expanded distribution channels, enhanced discoverability and Wiley's global sales network, while Wiley's position in industrial automation, a key strategic growth area, will be strengthened.

Rick Zabel, managing director of ISA publications and Automation, says:“Our partnership with Wiley enables ISA to significantly expand the reach and impact of our educational content at a time when automation is transforming industries worldwide.

“We are gaining access to global distribution channels and digital platforms that will make ISA's authoritative guidance available to automation professionals everywhere, while maintaining the editorial integrity and technical rigor our members expect.”

Amanda Miller, Wiley group vice president, Advanced Content, says:“This collaboration truly demonstrates how specialized technical societies can achieve scale and sustainability while preserving their editorial mission.

“We're very excited to be working with such a well-established, highly esteemed organization and helping to bring its expertise to a broader global audience.”