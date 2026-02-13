Perpetuals Ltd. (NASDAQ: PDC) Completes Bayesshield(TM) AI Pilot, Reporting 92% Block Rate On Losing Retail Crypto Trades



The BayesShield AI system analyzed a full year of real retail trading data to validate the company's machine learning models.

BayesShield is designed to predict loss probability at the individual trade level and intervene before execution and is being trained on more than 11.7 billion historical trades using NVIDIA hardware. Perpetuals operates regulated derivatives infrastructure rather than a balance-sheet exchange, avoiding custody and counterparty exposure by design, and plans to deploy BayesShield across its regulated trading venues, including a CySEC-authorized MiFID II MTF.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Perpetuals (NASDAQ: PDC), a fintech company focused on AI-driven digital asset trading solutions and regulated market infrastructure, announced that it has completed a pilot of its BayesShield(TM) artificial intelligence system, indicating that the technology would have successfully filtered out 92% of losing retail trades in Bitcoin perpetual futures based on a year-long backtest of real trading activity ( ).

The company reported that the BayesShield AI Pilot Program analyzed historical BTC-USD perpetual futures trades and identified patterns that predicted losses before execution. Chief Executive Patrick Gruhn said the findings validate years of research into retail trading behavior.“The data show that the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PDC are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN