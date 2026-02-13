Ainewsbreaks Gridai Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: GRDX) Highlights Growth Strategy At Intersection Of AI And Power Management

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) GridAI Technologies (NASDAQ: GRDX) is focused on advancing opportunities at the intersection of artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure following its acquisition of Grid AI, Inc.“The company recently announced that it had named Marshall Chapin as the CEO of the company's GridAI, Inc. subsidiary,” an article discussing the company reads.“GridAI, Inc. is developing next-generation grid and power-management software for hyperscale artificial-intelligence ('AI') data-center campuses, providing an AI-driven energy orchestration platform that coordinates distributed energy resources across multiple scales. With the fast-growing AI-data-center market anticipated to reach $1 trillion by 2030, the need for intelligent power orchestration solutions has become critical... GridAI Inc.'s new CEO has decades of leadership experience across the grid-optimization, energy-transition, and distributed-energy sectors, and, since March 2025, Chapin has served as the Interim CEO of Amp X, an AI-driven grid-edge platform, which is also a GridAI subsidiary. His appointment shows GridAI's commitment to deploying a top-of-the-line orchestration engine that's able to manage the power and flexibility demands of the massive and growing AI data center market.”

To view the full article, visit

About GridAI Technologies Corp.

GridAI Technologies is a publicly listed, diversified technology and life sciences company on the Nasdaq. The company is advancing opportunities at the intersection of artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure following its acquisition of Grid AI, Inc. In addition to its GridAI operations, the company (formerly Entero Therapeutics Inc.) continues to advance its late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical program focused on the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (“GI”) diseases.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GRDX are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#3a7f5e534e55487a7b73745f4d496d53485f14595557" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,