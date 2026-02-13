Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) Reports Elevated Rare Earth Anomalies In Phase 2 Sampling At Cameron Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) and may include paid advertising.



Powermax released Phase 2 stream sediment assay results from its Cameron Rare Earth Element Project in British Columbia, showing elevated light, heavy, and total rare earth oxides, across multiple drainage catchments.

Results point to potential upstream bedrock sources and define priority areas for follow-up exploration.

The company plans to integrate these findings with pending soil and rock sample data. Powermax is advancing a portfolio of REE assets in Canada and the U.S., including projects in Ontario and Wyoming.

Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF), a Canadian mineral exploration company, recently reported new assay results from its Phase 2 stream sediment sampling program at the Cameron Rare Earth Element (“REE”) Project in British Columbia, outlining a series of anomalous rare earth values that management says will help refine exploration targets ( ).

The Toronto-based company said sampling across multiple drainage systems returned elevated light rare earth oxides (“LREO”), heavy rare earth oxides (“HREO”), and total rare earth oxides (“TREO”), reinforcing the effectiveness of stream sediment geochemistry as a tool for identifying REE...

