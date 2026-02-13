Techmediabreaks SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) Advancing Software-Driven Spatial Intelligence

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) and may include paid advertising.

SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF), an emerging engineering and software company primarily focused on finding solutions to some of the most difficult challenges in modern sensing and autonomy, was featured in a recent article. The piece discussed the company's efforts to strategically build high-performance tools that transform everyday sensors and imaging systems into reliable spatial intelligence platforms.“The company's core innovation lies in enabling sensors, cameras, and mobile devices, whether airborne, fixed, handheld, or portable, to operate as precise target coordination systems without needing any specialized or expensive hardware,” the article reads.“The company's Target Acquisition System ('TAS') operates as a software platform created to pinpoint the geographic location of distant objects using visual data. By leveraging advanced AI and mathematically driven models, SPARC AI's technology helps extract the spatial meaning of sensor inputs and images, providing intelligence in areas where traditional hardware-heavy solutions may not be available.”

To view the full article, visit

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI develops next-generation, GPS-free target acquisition and intelligence software for drones and edge devices. Its zero-signature technology delivers real-time detection, tracking, and behavioral insights without reliance on radar, lidar, or heavy sensors. SPARC AI's flagship platform provides defense, rescue, first responders, and commercial operators with unmatched situational awareness. The company is committed to building a scalable software platform that defines the future of drone intelligence globally.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAIF are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN