Ainewsbreaks SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) Launches Upgraded Overwatch Platform For AI-Optimized Drone Telemetry

SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) announced an upgraded release of SPARC AI Overwatch, a machine learning-driven software platform designed to continuously optimize drone telemetry data and reduce targeting and navigation drift without requiring new hardware. The platform learns drone-specific telemetry patterns through calibration flights and ongoing operational use, applying real-time corrections to improve accuracy, reliability and repeatability across manufacturers and sensor configurations, while strengthening performance as more operational data is collected, positioning Overwatch to support scalable deployment of low-cost drone fleets through software-based performance enhancement.

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI designs and develops high tech solutions for GPS denied environments that enhance perception and awareness. The Company has developed an innovative Target Acquisition System and Autonomous Flight solution for drones without requiring GPS, satellite, lidar, radar, image recognition or any other complex hardware or software solution.

