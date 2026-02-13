Ainewsbreaks Zerostack Corp. (NASDAQ: ZSTK) Earns First 1 Million 0G Tokens In Staking Rewards

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ZeroStack (NASDAQ: ZSTK), an AI-focused asset management company, announced it has earned its first 1 million 0G Tokens in staking rewards since commencing staking activities on Jan. 21, 2026, reflecting an approximate 21% annual percentage yield under current network conditions. Based on an average token price of $0.84 between Jan. 21 and Feb. 2, 2026, the rewards equate to roughly $840,000 for the period, or about $60,000 per day, with approximately 70,000 0G Tokens earned daily. The company said the milestone supports its strategy of deploying capital into yield-generating, AI-focused digital assets, while noting that staking yields are variable and subject to market, protocol, technical and regulatory risks and are not guaranteed to continue at current levels.

About ZeroStack Corp.

ZeroStack Corp. is the first Nasdaq-listed asset management company focused on providing exposure to decentralized AI. The Company also operates a global pharmaceutical distribution business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Phatebo GmbH.

About AINewsWire

