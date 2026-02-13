Investornewsbreaks Slips Closes $3.5 Million Series Seed To Expand Peer-To-Peer Betting Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Slips announced the close of a $3.5 million series seed round led by Las Olas Capital and Sunset Bay Capital, with participation from strategic investors including Andrew Schwartzberg, to support expansion of its social-first, peer-to-peer betting platform where users compete directly against each other rather than against a sportsbook. The company said proceeds will be used to scale technology, grow its team and accelerate national user acquisition, building on reported 500% year-over-year growth, recent ACH payout integration and continued development of in-real-life betting experiences and expanded financial infrastructure.

About Slips

Slips is a next-generation peer-to-peer betting platform where players compete directly with each other - not the house - so someone always wins. Offering Heads Up, Pools, Tourlays, AI-generated P2P prediction markets, and geo-located group experiences, Slips creates a social-first environment where users connect, compete, and win in real time - online and in real life.

