MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu Group starts manufacturing sovereign AI servers in Japan to enhance digital sovereignty

KAWASAKI, Japan, Feb 12, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it will start manufacturing“Made in Japan” sovereign AI servers designed to support mission-critical operations. Production is slated to begin in March 2026 at the Fujitsu Group's Kasashima Plant in Japan. Fujitsu will also start production of Made in Japan servers equipped with Fujitsu's high-performance, energy-efficient FUJITSU-MONAKA (1) processor within fiscal year 2026 (ending March 31st 2027).

Geopolitical shifts, rising cyber threats, and regulatory demands have made critical information protection an urgent global imperative. In Japan, as the designation of specified essential infrastructure service providers progresses under the Economic Security Promotion Act, system risk management and digital sovereignty are paramount for customers that are dealing with critical infrastructure. This includes minimizing data leakage, ensuring autonomous operation, complying with local laws, maintaining transparent security, and controlling technology to guarantee comprehensive IT integrity.

Overview

By promoting the following initiatives, Fujitsu aims to enhance the transparency of traceability, security risk, device operation visibility, and operational autonomy for mission-critical and sovereign domains.

1. Provision of servers equipped with leading-edge processors



Fujitsu will start manufacturing Made in Japan sovereign AI servers, featuring NVIDIA HGX B300 and NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs in March 2026 Production will also include Made in Japan servers equipped with FUJITSU-MONAKA processors, incorporating confidential computing technology for enhanced security against threats

2. Integrated domestic production system



The Fujitsu Group's Kasashima Plant will produce the servers, utilizing its expertise from manufacturing the supercomputer Fugaku and other highly-reliable servers Integrated domestic production system, covering everything from printed circuit board to device assembly (starting June and March 2026 respectively), ensures full traceability and transparency for enhanced sovereignty

3. Expanding strategic partnerships

The Fujitsu Group will expand its collaboration with Super Micro Computer, Inc. to consistently provide planning, development, manufacturing, sales, and maintenance for the AI servers

4. Global expansion

These Made in Japan server products are scheduled for deployment in both the Japanese and European markets

[1] FUJITSU-MONAKA:

This new technology applied to FUJITSU-MONAKA is based on results obtained from a project subsidized by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global

Press Contacts

Fujitsu Limited

Public and Investor Relations Division

Inquiries

Source: Fujitsu LtdSectors: Enterprise IT