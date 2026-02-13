Qatar Media Corporation Organises Launch Ceremony For Historical Drama 'Heroes Of The Sands'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Media Corporation and Qatar Television organised on Wednesday a launch ceremony for the historical series Heroes of the Sands, considered one of the largest Arab drama productions, featuring more than 70 Arab actors from Qatar, the GCC, the Levant, and North Africa.

The event was attended by officials from Qatar Media Corporation, cast members, and media representatives.

The series is directed by Samer Jabr and written by Dr. Khaled Al Jaber and Samer Jaber. It will air on Qatar Television during the holy month of Ramadan in 15 episodes, structured in a unique format comprising three independent five-episode arcs, with each episode lasting 45 minutes.

Director-General of Qatar Television Ali Saleh Al Sada said in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the series reflected a commitment to presenting purposeful and serious drama. He also noted that the series brings to life several figures from the rich Arab history, filled with authentic values and meanings, in an effort to correct distortions that have affected that image. He added that Heroes of the Sands does not merely recount history, but reintroduces pressing questions and narrates that history with a contemporary spirit through a non-traditional dramatic approach. He noted that the production restores literature and history as two pillars of cultural identity, presenting them to future generations through a visually compelling and profound language.

Regarding the broadcast of the series on multiple platforms and Arab channels, Al Sada confirmed that it will be shown on several platforms and major Arab television networks. He stressed that the aim of the production was not commercial profit, but rather Qatar's contribution to enriching Arab drama with meaningful works that reconnect audiences with their history and cultural consciousness.

For his part, director Jaber said in a similar statement to QNA that the series, to be made available during the holy month of Ramadan, blends history with a modern visual vision to present an epic narrative illuminating the period before the rise of Islam. He said that it portrays figures who left a lasting impact on the Arab culture and identity, whose stories became cornerstones of literature, chivalry, and poetry. He described it as an Arab dramatic series that reveals the human and heroic biographies of pre-Islamic literary icons.

Heroes of the Sands is an epic production that revisits the roots of heroism, freedom, and dignity in Arab heritage through a contemporary vision that unifies three five-part arcs into a single dramatic tableau.

The first five-part arc draws inspiration from the story of Al Khansa and Sakhr, presenting the story of the most profound female poet of the pre-Islamic era, Al Khansa bint Amr ibn Al Sharid. It explores her exceptional relationship with her brother Sakhr, whose death marked a turning point that produced one of the most powerful elegies in Arab literature.

The second five-part arc focuses on the theme of rebellion and freedom led by Al Shanfara, recounting one of the most intense and turbulent chapters in Arab history.

The third five-part arc is inspired by the story of Zabiba, mother of the Black Knight Antarah. It explores one of the most powerful narratives in Arab heritage; the story of a woman who endured slavery and harsh fate, yet gave birth to Antarah ibn Shaddad, one of the greatest Arab knights, transforming her vulnerability into enduring strength.

It is worth noting that Heroes of the Sands features more than 70 leading Arab actors.