OFF BEAUTY Announces National Expansion as Korea's First Discount Beauty Outlet Chain with Up to 90% Discounts

Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFF BEAUTY, an urban beauty outlet platform operated by Q&B International, today announced its nationwide expansion as Korea's first discount beauty outlet chain, offering shoppers up to 90% off retail prices. By eliminating traditional distribution layers and purchasing products in bulk, the company is rapidly reshaping the beauty retail landscape and attracting a wide demographic of price-conscious consumers across the country.







Crowds pack OffBeauty's Gwangjang branch, drawing shoulder-to-shoulder lines.

By minimizing distribution stages and significantly lowering product prices, OFF BEAUTY has gained popularity not only among Gen Z and Millennials but also among consumers in their 40s and 50s. Positioning itself as the“Costco of the beauty industry” and a warehouse-style beauty outlet, the company is aggressively expanding offline, drawing attention as a potential new competitor to Olive Young, Korea's dominant beauty retailer.

Korea's First Beauty Outlet Model

Eliminating Distribution Margins, Offering Up to 90% Off

According to industry sources, OFF BEAUTY is operated by Q&B International, a subsidiary of Daemyung Chemical. The company sells cosmetics at discounts ranging from 20% to 90% off standard retail prices.

OFF BEAUTY directly purchases products in bulk from domestic manufacturers and parallel-imports overseas brands. Unlike traditional distribution platforms, it does not rely on intermediary vendors and maintains only a minimal margin structure-making its aggressive pricing strategy possible.

Most products have a remaining shelf life of one to one and a half years, while some near-expiry products are offered at even deeper discounts.

While fashion brands typically use outlets to clear seasonal inventory, the beauty industry previously lacked a structured outlet system. OFF BEAUTY identified this market gap and introduced the concept of a“Downtown Beauty Warehouse Outlet.”

By ensuring full sell-through of purchased inventory-even at lower margins-the company maintains its low-price strategy without accumulating unsold stock.

Consumer response has been strong. A female customer in her 30s stated,

“I was skeptical at first because luxury department store brands were being sold at up to 90% off. But it's a great opportunity to purchase proven, high-quality products at affordable prices.”



Reviving Discontinued Brands

From Near Shutdown to Sell-Out Success

OFF BEAUTY carries a wide range of brands-from indie labels to major luxury brands.

Many small and mid-sized brands manufactured by reputable OEM/ODM companies such as Cosmax and Kolmar Korea, but lacking strong marketing capabilities, have found new life through OFF BEAUTY.

The company purchases inventory in bulk, allowing brands to immediately convert stock into cash flow. This not only opens new distribution channels but also helps solve liquidity issues-creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem.

One notable example is skincare brand Delphea, which was on the verge of discontinuation. After launching in OFF BEAUTY stores and gaining viral word-of-mouth exposure, the brand achieved a complete sell-out and proceeded with additional production orders.

KRW 5–6 Billion Monthly Revenue at Flagship Store

Targeting 100 Locations Nationwide

Since opening its first store in Gwangjang Market, Seoul, OFF BEAUTY has steadily expanded to major commercial districts including Seongsu, Myeongdong, Busan, Daegu, and Suwon.

The Gwangjang flagship store records monthly sales of approximately KRW 5–6 billion (USD 4–5 million equivalent).

The Seongsu“Mega Factory” store, opened in December, serves as a strategic location targeting both domestic MZ consumers and international tourists. Sales at the Seongsu branch are evenly split between local and foreign customers.

Each store differentiates its concept and key brands according to regional characteristics.

Currently operating over 30 locations, OFF BEAUTY aims to expand to 100 stores nationwide this year, including expansion into Jeju Island.

Industry analysts suggest that as OFF BEAUTY establishes its foothold, its market impact could be significant-potentially emerging as a strong challenger to Olive Young.

A senior executive at OFF BEAUTY stated:

“By directly purchasing products and minimizing marketing and inventory costs, we are able to pass those savings directly to consumers through deeper discounts.”



Positioning as a K-Beauty Tourism Destination

Beyond retail expansion, OFF BEAUTY is rapidly becoming a must-visit destination for global beauty tourists.

Located in high-traffic districts such as Myeongdong, Seongsu, and Gwangjang Market-areas already popular among international visitors-OFF BEAUTY offers foreign tourists the opportunity to experience authentic K-beauty products at unprecedented prices.

As global demand for K-beauty continues to rise, OFF BEAUTY is positioning itself not just as a discount retailer, but as a“K-Beauty Treasure Hunt Spot” where visitors can discover trending indie brands, luxury skincare, and limited inventory deals in one location.

With competitive pricing, authentic product sourcing, and a warehouse-style immersive shopping experience, OFF BEAUTY is emerging as a new landmark in Korea's beauty retail scene-bridging the gap between global tourism and the dynamic K-beauty ecosystem.

Foreign tourists line up to pay at OffBeauty, forming a long queue at the checkout.

