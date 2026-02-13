Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-02-13 12:16:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agri Resources Group S.A. / Keyword: Insolvency
13. Feb 2026 / 18:07 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dissemination of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014

As previously communicated, AGRI RESOURCES GROUP S.A. (the“Company”) has worked actively in order to implement its new business strategy and the restructuring of its bond in the interest of all stakeholders.

The Company regrets to inform that restructuring efforts have not succeeded and that further to a judgment of the Luxembourg Commercial Court (Tribunal d'arrondissement de Luxembourg), the Company has entered in a insolvency procedure in compliance with the Luxembourg Commercial Code.

The Luxembourg Commercial Court has appointed Me Nicolas Bernardy as Curator.

The creditors of the Company are invited to file a statement of claim accompanied by supporting documents with the Luxembourg Commercial Court or online via the following link:

12, rue de Bastogne L-1217 Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

E-Mail:...

End of Inside Information

Language English
Company Agri Resources Group S.A.
12, Rue de Bastogne
L-1217 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
LEI 529900BTVBBK80K2NX09
Listed ― DE000A287088, DE - Frankfurt Exchange, Boerse Frankfurt - Freiverkehr, A28708;
