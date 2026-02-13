Golfsimspot Debuts As The First AI-Enhanced Directory Dedicated To The U.S. Indoor Golf Industry

GolfSimSpot Launches Indoor Golf Discovery Platform Featuring AI Search and Nationwide Business Listings

New U.S.-focused platform provides centralized search for simulator locations, installers, suppliers, and mobile golf simulator businesses

Vancouver, WA, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GolfSimSpo announced today the launch of its indoor golf search and discovery platform, designed to help users locate golf simulator facilities and related indoor golf services across the United States. The platform provides structured listings, conversational AI search functionality, and location-based discovery tools to improve access to indoor golf resources nationwide.







The GolfSimSpot homepage highlights its conversational AI assistant“Sim Spot Bot,” along with granular filtering options and category-based navigation for precise indoor golf discovery.

GolfSimSpot serves as a centralized directory for a range of indoor golf businesses, including dedicated simulator facilities, golf courses with indoor simulator bays, retail stores with simulators, installation companies, equipment suppliers, and mobile golf simulator operators. By organizing these businesses within a single platform, GolfSimSpot provides users with a unified way to identify indoor golf options and related services.

A key feature of the platform is its conversational AI search assistant, known as“Sim Spot Bot.” The AI tool allows users to enter natural-language queries to find simulator locations and services based on specific criteria such as location, features, or business type. The system processes user input and returns relevant listings from the directory in real time.

The platform also includes advanced filtering tools that allow users to refine results based on simulator technology type, amenities, ownership structure, and geographic location. Users can browse listings by state, city, proximity to their current location, or within a defined search radius. Filtering options also allow users to identify independent businesses, franchise locations, and facilities offering specific types of services.

GolfSimSpot includes an interactive map interface that enables users to visually explore simulator locations across the United States. The map displays clearly labeled pins representing individual listings, allowing users to zoom into specific regions and access detailed business profiles directly from the map view.

Indoor golf businesses and related service providers can register and create listings on GolfSimSpot at no cost. Eligible businesses include simulator facilities, golf courses with simulator bays, retailers with indoor simulators, installation companies, suppliers, and mobile simulator operators. The free registration option is intended to improve business visibility while contributing to a centralized indoor golf directory.

GolfSimSpot is currently focused on serving users and businesses within the United States. The platform is available at . The AI search feature can be accessed at /ai-search/, and businesses can register at /add-listing/.

About GolfSimSpot

GolfSimSpot is a U.S.-focused indoor golf search and discovery platform that provides structured listings for golf simulator facilities and related services. The platform includes AI-powered search, advanced filtering tools, and interactive mapping to improve how users find indoor golf locations and how businesses increase their online visibility.

GolfSimSpot enables users to search indoor golf locations by franchise brand, providing structured, brand-specific discovery across national and regional chains.

Press Inquiries

Brock Lile

Founder, GolfSimSpot

Email:...

Website: