Figure Technology Solutions Announces Launch Of Secondary Offering Of Blockchain-Native Common Stock

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR) (“Figure”), the leading blockchain-native capital marketplace for the origination, funding, sale and trading of tokenized assets, today announced the commencement of a proposed secondary public offering of up to 4,230,000 shares of its Series A Blockchain Common Stock (the“Blockchain Stock”).Subject to the completion of the proposed offering, Figure intends to repurchase from the underwriters shares of its Class A common stock that are subject to the proposed offering at an aggregate amount of up to $30 million at a price per share equal to the price per share to be paid by the underwriters to the selling stockholders. Figure intends to fund this share repurchase with cash on hand.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Cantor will act as lead joint book-running managers and sales agents for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, by facsimile at 212-902-9316 or by email at...; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at....

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Figure Technology Solutions, Inc.

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR) is a blockchain-native capital marketplace that seamlessly connects origination, funding, and secondary market activity. More than 200 partners use its loan origination system and capital marketplace. Collectively, Figure and its partners have originated over $22 billion of home equity to date, among other products, making Figure's ecosystem the largest non-bank provider of home equity financing. The fastest growing components are Figure Connect, its consumer credit marketplace, and Democratized Prime, Figure's on-chain lend-borrow marketplace. Figure's ecosystem also includes DART (Digital Asset Registry Technology) for asset custody and lien perfection, and $YLDS, an SEC-registered yield-bearing stablecoin that operates as a tokenized money market fund.

$YLDS stablecoins are unsecured face-amount certificates and solely backed by the assets of Figure Certificate Company (“FCC”), which is the issuer of the certificates. The registration of $YLDS and FCC with the SEC does not imply approval of either by the SEC. You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of certificates carefully before investing in $YLDS. Download a free prospectus, which contains this and other important information about FCC and its certificates on the SEC's website at

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements regarding the proposed offering. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Figure's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as“may,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“predict,”“expects” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those in Figure's registration statement filed with the SEC, which is available free of charge on the SEC's website at:

Contact

...

...