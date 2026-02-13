Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Britain Accelerates Hypersonic Missiles Development Through GBP-12-Mln Investment


2026-02-13 10:03:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom announced on Friday a GBP-12-million investment with engineering contractor, Amentum UK, to accelerate hypersonic missiles and systems development.
A statement by the Ministry of Defense revealed that the effort will strengthen national security and boost industrial partnership with NATO allies.
Minister of Defense Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard said, "In this new era of threat, we need a new era for defence. This means moving quicker to develop and buy the cutting-edge technologies our Armed Forces need for modern warfighting," adding, "This contract will accelerate the UK's development of sovereign hypersonic missile capability, strengthen our national security and back British workers."
Since 2024, the hypersonic program's awarded contracts totaled GBP 48 million in value, with a notable proportion of funds flowing from small to medium-sized enterprises. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

