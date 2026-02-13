403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Britain Accelerates Hypersonic Missiles Development Through GBP-12-Mln Investment
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom announced on Friday a GBP-12-million investment with engineering contractor, Amentum UK, to accelerate hypersonic missiles and systems development.
A statement by the Ministry of Defense revealed that the effort will strengthen national security and boost industrial partnership with NATO allies.
Minister of Defense Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard said, "In this new era of threat, we need a new era for defence. This means moving quicker to develop and buy the cutting-edge technologies our Armed Forces need for modern warfighting," adding, "This contract will accelerate the UK's development of sovereign hypersonic missile capability, strengthen our national security and back British workers."
Since 2024, the hypersonic program's awarded contracts totaled GBP 48 million in value, with a notable proportion of funds flowing from small to medium-sized enterprises. (end)
gta
A statement by the Ministry of Defense revealed that the effort will strengthen national security and boost industrial partnership with NATO allies.
Minister of Defense Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard said, "In this new era of threat, we need a new era for defence. This means moving quicker to develop and buy the cutting-edge technologies our Armed Forces need for modern warfighting," adding, "This contract will accelerate the UK's development of sovereign hypersonic missile capability, strengthen our national security and back British workers."
Since 2024, the hypersonic program's awarded contracts totaled GBP 48 million in value, with a notable proportion of funds flowing from small to medium-sized enterprises. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment