Mobbi AI Launches Agentic Video Editing Platform, Pioneering Vibe Editing For Long-Form Video Creation
Mobbi AI provides an all-in-one AI video platform that streamlines video creation through natural language conversation.Mobbi AI is the first fully conversational AI Video Agent
Unlike most AI video generator
"Vibe editing makes video creation as intuitive as having a conversation," said a spokesperson at Mobbi AI. "Whether it's for filmmaking, marketing, education, or social media, anyone can express their vision and get a complete video back without needing any production knowledge."
Integrated Multi-Model Platform and Full-Length Video Support
Mobbi brings together multiple advanced video models in one seamless interface, automatically matching each task to the best model for quality, speed, and creative control. No switching tools, no juggling subscriptions
The AI Video Agent
Here's how a typical workflow looks:Describe what you want to make. Specify the length, style, and video type.
2. Mobbi's agent creates a video script with a storyboard. Review and refine it, then proceed to generate images for each scene.
3. Review the scene images and customize prompts to regenerate if needed. Then generate videos for each scene.
4. Review the video for each scene and regenerate if needed. Mobbi then generates voiceover and music as needed and merges everything into the final video.
5. Chat with the agent to make any edits: modify a specific scene, change the voiceover, swap the music, and more. Export the final video when you're ready.
The platform also includes an extensive toolkit designed to support the entire video production pipeline:
- Text-to-Video Image-to-Video AI Video Ads Lip Sync AI Image Generator Advanced Tools including Motion Designer, Video Effects, Video Extender, Video Upscaler, Mimic Motions and Face Swap
This comprehensive feature set enables content creators, film makers, marketing teams, educators, and small businesses to generate high-quality video content at scale.
Accessible for All CreatorsMobbi AI is available immediately at
“Mobbi reduces production timelines from days to minutes,” the Mobbi AI spokesperson added.“It empowers people to stop worrying about software and start focusing on their message.”
Launch Materials and ResourcesThe official product launch video can be viewed on X (formerly Twitter) YouTube channel
The company enables creators and marketers to produce high-quality videos using AI-driven editing and generation tools.
About Vega Labs
Vega Labs is a technology company developing AI tools and agents. Its flagship product, Mobbi AI, is a unified video agent platform that enables natural language-based generation and editing of full-length videos for creators, educators, marketers, and businesses of all sizes.
Press inquiries
...
Singapore
A video accompanying this announcement is available here:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment