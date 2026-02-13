Mobbi AI Launches Agentic Video Editing Platform, Pioneering Vibe Editing For Long-Form Video Creation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The all-in-one AI video agent lets users generate, edit, and publish full-length videos and films through natural language conversation

Mobbi AI provides an all-in-one AI video platform that streamlines video creation through natural language conversation.

Mobbi AI is the first fully conversational

Unlike most AI video generator

"Vibe editing makes video creation as intuitive as having a conversation," said a spokesperson at Mobbi AI. "Whether it's for filmmaking, marketing, education, or social media, anyone can express their vision and get a complete video back without needing any production knowledge."

Integrated Multi-Model Platform and Full-Length Video Support

Mobbi brings together multiple advanced video models in one seamless interface, automatically matching each task to the best model for quality, speed, and creative control. No switching tools, no juggling subscriptions

The AI Video Agent

Here's how a typical workflow looks:

Describe what you want to make. Specify the length, style, and video type.

2. Mobbi's agent creates a video script with a storyboard. Review and refine it, then proceed to generate images for each scene.

3. Review the scene images and customize prompts to regenerate if needed. Then generate videos for each scene.

4. Review the video for each scene and regenerate if needed. Mobbi then generates voiceover and music as needed and merges everything into the final video.

5. Chat with the agent to make any edits: modify a specific scene, change the voiceover, swap the music, and more. Export the final video when you're ready.

The platform also includes an extensive toolkit designed to support the entire video production pipeline:



Text-to-Video Image-to-Video

AI Video Ads

Lip Sync

AI Image Generator Advanced Tools including Motion Designer, Video Effects, Video Extender, Video Upscaler, Mimic Motions and Face Swap

This comprehensive feature set enables content creators, film makers, marketing teams, educators, and small businesses to generate high-quality video content at scale.

Accessible for All Creators

Mobbi AI is available immediately at

“Mobbi reduces production timelines from days to minutes,” the Mobbi AI spokesperson added.“It empowers people to stop worrying about software and start focusing on their message.”

Launch Materials and Resources

The official product launch video can be viewed on





The company enables creators and marketers to produce high-quality videos using AI-driven editing and generation tools.

About Vega Labs

Vega Labs is a technology company developing AI tools and agents. Its flagship product, Mobbi AI, is a unified video agent platform that enables natural language-based generation and editing of full-length videos for creators, educators, marketers, and businesses of all sizes.

