Nxgen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) Extends CAND Candy Crew Token Launch Window Through Presidents' Day Weekend To Optimize Market Conditions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) ("NXGB" or the"Company"), a branding and digital asset innovator focused on building and scaling branded consumer experiences across confectionery, entertainment, digital engagement, and emerging technologies, today announced that it is extending the initial decentralized exchange ("DEX") listing window for its CAND Candy Crew Token on PancakeSwap through the Presidents' Day holiday weekend (February 16, 2026).

The CAND Token was previously scheduled to begin its initial PancakeSwap listing phase at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, February 13, 2026. Following the February 11, 2026 announcement outlining this next phase of launch, the Company has elected to extend the listing window in response to broader macroeconomic volatility following the release of U.S. CPI data. Management believes this adjustment supports improved liquidity conditions, expanded community participation, and a more stable market backdrop for launch.

The PancakeSwap listing represents the first trading pair and DEX deployment for CAND and marks a significant milestone in NXGB's phased rollout of blockchain-enabled initiatives within its Candy Crew ecosystem. CAND is being developed as a core digital utility designed to integrate branded intellectual property, community engagement, and future platform activations tied to the Company's evolving confectionery and experiential strategies.

The launch is a defining moment for NXGB and the Candy Crew ecosystem. Extending the window through the holiday weekend allows both our community and the broader crypto markets to participate under more favorable conditions. Our objective is disciplined execution, strong liquidity support, and long-term ecosystem development.

CAND Token Information:



Token Symbol: CAND

Blockchain: Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

Initial DEX: PancakeSwap Contract Address: 0xCe68994BEbfa378eE62A9a3194cf48C80095798d

The Company will provide updated timing and participation details across its official communication channels. NXGB encourages participants to rely solely on verified links and announcements.

The CAND Token initiative aligns with NxGen's broader strategy of connecting physical products, branded experiences, and digital communities through emerging technologies. Management views this launch as the foundation for expanded digital engagement, affiliate-style rewards programs, and future blockchain-integrated consumer activations under the Candy Crew brand.

Additional information and community updates are available at:

About NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB)

NxGen Brands, Inc. is focused on building and scaling branded consumer experiences across confectionery, entertainment, digital engagement, and emerging technologies. Through strategic integration of intellectual property, experiential concepts, and blockchain initiatives, NxGen aims to create interactive ecosystems that bridge physical consumer products with digitally native communities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Sections 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market volatility, regulatory developments, blockchain adoption rates, token performance, liquidity conditions, and the Company's ability to execute its strategic initiatives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's disclosures available through OTC Markets.

