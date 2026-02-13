Christian Emery

Associate Professor in International Politics, UCL School of Slavonic and East European Studies, UCL

Associate Professor in International Politics at the UCL School of Slavonic and East European Studies. My research sits within the intersection of International Relations, Foreign Policy Analysis, and Diplomatic History, with a focus on US-Iran relations and Persian Gulf security. I've also written extensively about the Cold War in the Middle East. I'm the author of 'US Foreign Policy and the Iranian Revolution' (Palgrave, 2013) and many academic and media articles and chapters.

I completed my BA (History, 2003), MPhil (US Foreign Policy, 2005), and PhD (2011) at the University of Birmingham. Prior to joining UCL, I taught at Plymouth and before that I held academic positions at the University of Warwick, the University of Nottingham, and the London School of Economics (LSE).

Alongside my academic work, I've appeared on BBC News and Al Jazeera and written opinion pieces for The Guardian, The Ottawa Citizen, The Conversation, Majalla, and many other outlets.

2020–present Associate professor, University College London (UCL)

2011 University of Birmingham, PhD

