Stephen J. Smulowitz is an Assistant Professor of Strategic Management at the Wake Forest School of Business. Since joining in 2023, he has taught both undergraduate and MBA courses, focusing on strategic management through a case-based approach that encourages critical thinking and practical application. His teaching integrates real-world challenges and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to equip students with relevant skills for today's evolving business environment. Steve has also developed original case studies, including one centered on sustainability in the tobacco industry, highlighting his commitment to blending academic insights with industry relevance.

Steve's research centers on strategic management, corporate governance, business ethics, and sustainability. His work has been published in leading journals such as the Strategic Management Journal, Journal of Management, and Research Policy. He actively contributes to the academic community through conference presentations at major venues, including the Strategic Management Society and the International Corporate Governance Society. His research explores the intersection of strategy, corporate governance and sustainability, focusing on the role of governance structures in shaping business outcomes.

Beyond teaching and research, Steve is actively engaged in service roles within the university and the broader academic community. He serves on faculty search committees and is an affiliate faculty member of the Sabin Family Center for Environment and Sustainability. Additionally, he contributes as an ad hoc reviewer for top-tier journals and serves on professional committees that support the advancement of corporate governance scholarship. His dedication to academic excellence and student engagement underscores his broader commitment to advancing the field of strategic management.

–present Assistant Professor of Strategic Management, Wake Forest University

2017 IESE Business School, PhD

