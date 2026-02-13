Getselene.Ai Debuts AI-First Customer Engagement Platform Aimed At Reducing Apparel Returns Through Size- And Age-Relevant Imagery

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) GetSelene Debuts AI-First Customer Engagement Platform Aimed at Reducing Apparel Returns Through Size- and Age-Relevant Imagery

February 13, 2026 8:18 AM EST | Source: Baden Bower

GetSelene's AI-first customer engagement platform lets fashion retailers message customers with realistic images of garments on diverse model sizes and ages without new photoshoots. By tailoring visuals to customers, the system aims to reduce fit uncertainty, improve purchase confidence, and lower size-related returns across product pages and marketing channels.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - GetSelene has announced the launch of its AI-first customer engagement platform for fashion e-commerce, developed to help retailers present apparel on models that better reflect customer size and age profiles. The company was founded by serial entrepreneur Furkat Kasimov, whose background includes building AI-driven marketing and automation systems.







Photo Courtesy of GetSelene

The launch addresses a persistent operational issue in online fashion retail. Industry research and retailer disclosures consistently place apparel return rates between 30 and 40 percent, with sizing and fit uncertainty cited as the dominant cause. Most product pages still rely on a limited set of studio images, typically photographed on a single sample-size model, requiring shoppers to infer how garments may look on their own bodies. This uncertainty is closely associated with abandoned carts, lower conversion, and high levels of size-related

GetSelene enables retailers to generate realistic images of the same garment on multiple model profiles without reshoots. The system uses generative image models trained to reflect fabric drape, fit, and lighting, allowing brands to display products on models aligned with different size and age segments. The images are owned by the brand and can be used across product pages and marketing channels.

"Retailers already know that fit uncertainty is a problem," Kasimov said. "GetSelene gives brands a practical way to message consumers using visuals that are relevant to who is viewing them."

The commercial rationale is supported by published research. A controlled study in the Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science found that showing apparel on models that match a consumer's body size improves purchase decisions and reduces perceived fit risk. Industry reporting has also linked improved fit visualization, including virtual try-on and related technologies, to higher conversion rates and lower return volumes, though results vary by category and

GetSelene is designed for brand-controlled use. Retailers can deploy generated images in email, SMS messaging, and other outbound channels.

The company states that this capability is particularly relevant in categories such as fitness and performance apparel, where differences in body type materially affect how garments fit and perform. By showing the same product on different model profiles, brands can communicate those differences visually rather than through sizing charts or descriptive copy alone.

For more information, please visit

About GetSelene AI

GetSelene is an AI-first customer engagement platform for e-commerce and other verticals.. The platform allows retailers to create and deploy AI-generated model imagery adjusted by size and age profile, using existing product images as inputs. GetSelene focuses on helping brands improve visual relevance across marketing channels while reducing production costs and fit-related uncertainty in online apparel shopping.

Contact Information

Furkat Kasimov

Founder

GetSelene

...



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Baden Bower