MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Zhibao Technology Accelerates Digital Transformation with the Launch of Ten New AI Agents

February 13, 2026 8:59 AM EST | Source: Zhibao Technology Inc.

Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) ("Zhibao," or the "Company"), a leading and high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities in China, today announced the successful launch of ten new AI agents to enhance its operational and service capabilities across its innovative digital insurance solutions.

Zhibao's core business model, 2B2C ("to-business-to-customer") digital embedded insurance, provides highly customized digital insurance solutions to B-end customers, including internet platforms, large and medium-sized enterprises, and government agencies. These solutions deeply integrate channel scenarios with the insurance needs of the end-users (C-end) and cover the full chain of digital brokerage services. The technology can be seamlessly embedded into a channel's existing business system to efficiently empower end-customers. The Company has successfully developed over 40 proprietary and innovative digital insurance solutions.

AI Agents Driving Intelligent Transformation

The recent launch of ten new AI agents marks a significant step in the Company's digital transformation. These agents are deeply integrated into Zhibao's digital insurance solutions and cover key operational segments such as the technology platform, product design, operation and promotion, and customer service.

The newly released AI agents are designed to boost efficiency across Product Management & Placement, Insurance Application Development, and Mid-to-High-End Medical Insurance Underwriting and Quotation.

These agents have already demonstrated enhanced efficiency across the Company's operations and services offerings. For instance, the AI Insurance Application Development agent is capable of automatically generating over 50% of the daily code required by the development team. Furthermore, the AI Product Management & Placement agent can automatically collect product requirements and generate product ranking documentation, significantly boosting overall service efficiency and response speed.

Management Commentary

"We are committed to leveraging Big Data and AI technology to continually expand and enhance our digital insurance solutions," said Mr. Botao Ma, the Founder and CEO of Zhibao. "We believe the launch of these ten new AI agents is a tangible execution of our strategy to transition to an intelligence-driven technology enterprise. We believe this move will allow us to offer even more efficient services to our B Channels and C end customers."

Outlook

Zhibao will continue to advance the intelligent upgrade of its solutions and services. The Company is dedicated to equipping every service segment with richer and more complete AI agent support by strengthening the data-driven operations, customer conversion, and customer service, with the ultimate goal of becoming a fully intelligence-driven technology enterprise.

About Zhibao Technology Inc.

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) is a leading high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities ("Zhibao China Group") in China. 2B2C ("to-business-to-customer") digital embedded insurance is the Company's innovative business model, which Zhibao China Group pioneered in China. Zhibao China Group launched the first digital insurance brokerage platform in China in 2020, which is powered by their proprietary PaaS ("Platform as a Service").

Zhibao has developed over 40 proprietary and innovative digital insurance solutions addressing different scenarios in a wide range of industries, including but not limited to travel, sports, logistics, utilities, and e-commerce. Zhibao acquires and analyzes customer data, utilize big data and AI technology to continually iterate and enhance its digital insurance solutions. This iterative process, in addition to continually improving its digital insurance solutions, will keep it abreast of the new trends and customer preferences in the market. For more information, please visit:.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "is/are likely to," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" sections of the registration statement and annual reports on Form 20-F, as amended, filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at .

Investor Relations Contact

Zhibao Technology Inc.

Investor Relations Office

Email: ...

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

Avenues Tower

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: ...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Zhibao Technology Inc.