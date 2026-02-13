Kratos And Champion Tire & Wheel Expand Automated Truck Platooning For NASCAR 2026 Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Autonomy Proves its Value when it Performs in the Real World - On Schedule, Safely, and Repeatedly

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security, and Global Markets, today announced continued support of Champion Tire & Wheel's NASCAR logistics for the 2026 season. This will be further advancement of Kratos' automated truck platooning and logistics automation technologies, demonstrating scalable autonomy in demanding, real-world operations.

The fast-paced, time-critical environment of race logistics offers an ideal proving ground for autonomy designed to enhance coordination, consistency, and efficiency. Kratos' auto-platooning capability pairs a human-driven lead vehicle with an automated follower maintaining coordinated speed, braking, and steering to deliver repeatable performance while preserving operational flexibility and safety.

Kratos is kicking off the season by debuting newly branded trailers during the Daytona 500 race weekend, underscoring the company's growing role in technology-enabled supply chain operations.









Kratos' Automated Truck Platooning

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



“Autonomy proves its value when it performs in the real world-on schedule, safely, and repeatedly,” said Maynard Factor, VP of Business Development at Kratos.“Our support of motorsports logistics during the 2026 NASCAR season advances field-proven platooning technology while reinforcing the Kratos dual-use innovation strategy. By adapting defense-derived autonomy technologies for demanding commercial applications, we accelerate maturity, affordability, and readiness for national security initiatives.”

This year's deployment objectives build on the 2025 milestone when Kratos and Champion executed an industry-first automated truck platoon supporting motorsport logistics for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It validated the Kratos approach that integrates advanced autonomy into existing commercial workflows while demonstrating repeatable and reliable performance.

Looking ahead, Kratos' 2026 season support includes a planned cross-country auto-platooning deployment to Naval Base Coronado for the Anduril 250 in June, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy. The event holds special significance for Kratos, whose technologies support multiple Navy programs and national security objectives. Kratos' participation reflects both its long-standing partnership with the Navy and its commitment to advancing dual-use autonomy across defense and commercial domains.

