Klaiyi Hair Launches 2026 Tax Refund Wig Sale And Free AI Virtual Wig Try-On

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klaiyi Hair, a leading global brand in premium human hair wigs and bundles, officially announces its 2026 Tax Refund Sale, offering shoppers multiple chances to save throughout February and March. With sitewide discounts, tiered savings, and innovative technology, Klaiyi invites customers to refresh their look this tax season with confidence and convenience.

The Tax Refund Sale is divided into three strategic phases, ensuring customers don't miss out on exclusive offers:

Tax Refund Pre-Sale (February 18 – February 26)

Tax Refund Official Sale (March 11 – March 19)

Tax Refund Comeback Sale (March 20 – March 29)

During the event, Klaiyi highlights its best-selling wigs and hair bundles, known for beginner-friendly design and premium quality. Fan-favorite products include the 7x5 Put On & Go Glueless Lace Wigs, Bye Bye Knots pre-cut lace wigs, Yaki Straight, Burmese Curly, and Bob wigs, all crafted with 100% human hair for natural texture, comfort, and durability.

To enhance the shopping experience, Klaiyi is proud to launch its AI Virtual Wig Try-On tool, allowing users to instantly see how different wigs look on their own face-all for free. This cutting-edge technology helps customers make more confident purchases and find styles that suit them perfectly. The tool reflects Klaiyi's ongoing commitment to blending beauty with technology for smarter, more personalized hair shopping.

“The 2026 Tax Refund Sale is our way of giving back to customers while making premium hair more accessible,” said a Klaiyi spokesperson.“With unbeatable discounts and our AI Virtual Wig Try-On, we're empowering customers to shop confidently and express their style effortlessly.” For more information, please visit .

About Klaiyi Hair:

Klaiyi Hair is a leading global hair brand dedicated to providing high-quality 100% human hair wigs and bundles at affordable prices. Known for innovative styles, exceptional craftsmanship, and a customer-first approach, Klaiyi empowers women to express their beauty and confidence through versatile hair solutions.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Company Name: Klaiyi Hair Contact Person: Marketing & PR Team Email:... Phone: +1(833)372-0555 Website: Social Media: Instagram: Youtube: @KlaiyiHair TikTok: @klaiyihair