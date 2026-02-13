AGMH Announces Strategic Cooperation With Musicdog.Ai To Accelerate High-Performance AI Computing Ecosystem Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH,“AGMH” or the“Company”), an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced that the signing of a strategic Letter of Intent (LOI) with MusicDog, an emerging AI-driven music creation platform. Under the proposed collaboration, the parties intend to integrate AGMH's expertise in high-performance chip design and data center infrastructure with generative audio algorithms to jointly explore computing optimization and commercial deployment, building a vertically integrated ecosystem.

This cooperation intention represents a significant development for AGMH, moving from a traditional hardware manufacturer to a full-stack AI computing service provider, demonstrating the Company's strategic execution capabilities in building scalable and real-world AI application scenarios.

Key Areas of Collaboration

According to the Letter of Intent, the parties intend to pursue in-depth cooperation in the following key areas:

1. High-Performance Computing Infrastructure and Hosting:

AGMH intends to make its newly launched ValleyVerse series of high-performance servers and all-flash storage systems available to MusicDog on a priority basis. To address the intensive requirements of generative AI workloads, including high-concurrency inference and large-scale audio data processing, AGMH plans to deliver customized computing and hosting solutions designed to reduce model training costs and significantly improve generation speed and system efficiency.

2. Joint Development of Domain-Specific ASIC Solutions:

Leveraging unique requirements in audio processing algorithms, the parties will explore the co-development of application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) purpose-built for audio codes and generative AI acceleration. This initiative aims to break through the energy efficiency bottleneck of general-purpose GPUs in specific audio tasks and provide the industry with hardware solutions featuring a higher performance-to-energy-efficiency ratio.

3. Building a Web3 + AI copyright ecosystem:

Drawing on AGMH's extensive expertise in blockchain technology, the two companies plan to explore blockchain-based solutions for copyright authentication and distribution of AI-generated music. This initiative is intended to support the creation of a transparent, efficient, and decentralized digital content ecosystem for AI-driven music.

