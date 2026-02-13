Vale Posts US$ 3.8B Loss As Nickel Writedown Overshadows Record Operations

Vale reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $3.8 billion (~R$ 19.8B) in the fourth quarter of 2025, swinging from a $2.7 billion profit in Q3 and widening dramatically from the $694 million loss posted a year earlier. The LSEG consensus had been expecting a profit of roughly $2.5 billion (~R$ 13.0B).

The headline number was dominated by two large non-cash items: a $3.5 billion (~R$ 18.2B) impairment on the nickel assets held by Vale Base Metals in Canada, triggered by a downward revision in long-term nickel price assumptions, and a $2.8 billion (~R$ 14.6B) writedown of deferred tax assets at certain subsidiaries. Additional provisions related to the Samarco reparation agreement added to the pressure.

Strip those items out and the picture looks quite different. On a proforma basis - excluding Brumadinho, dam decharacterization, and non-recurring items - net income was $1.4 billion (~R$ 7.3B), up 68% year-on-year. Despite the bottom-line shock, Vale's ADRs rose 1.4% in after-hours trading in New York, signaling the market is looking through the accounting noise.

Production totaled 90.4 million tonnes in Q4, up 6% year-on-year, driven by stronger output at Brucutu and the continued ramp-up of Capanema and VGR1. The seasonal 4% decline from Q3 was expected. Full-year 2025 production reached 336 Mt - the highest since 2018 and above the top end of the 325–335 Mt guidance range.

Sales came in at 84.9 Mt in Q4 (+5% YoY), while the average realized price for fines rose 3% year-on-year to $95.4/t, benefiting from a 62% Fe benchmark that averaged $106/t in the quarter. The all-in premium narrowed to $0.9/t, reflecting lower contribution from low-alumina products.

Copper production hit 108 kt in Q4 (+6% YoY), with Salobo delivering record volumes. The realized price surged 20% year-on-year to $11,003/t, reflecting both higher LME benchmarks and lower treatment charges. All-in copper costs fell to negative $881/t thanks to strong by-product revenues, effectively turning the division into a significant profit center independent of copper's primary economics.

Nickel production rose to 46.2 kt in Q4, with sales of 49.6 kt reflecting year-end destocking. However, realized prices fell 7% year-on-year to $15,015/t, weighed by persistent oversupply from Indonesia. It was this structural price weakness that forced the $3.5 billion impairment on Canadian operations, including Thompson and Voisey's Bay.

Net revenue reached $11.1 billion (~R$ 57.7B) in Q4, up 9% year-on-year and 6% sequentially, driven by higher volumes and copper pricing. For full-year 2025, revenue totaled $38.4 billion (~R$ 199.7B), roughly flat versus 2024.

Proforma EBITDA came in at $4.8 billion (~R$ 25.0B) for Q4 (+17% YoY), while adjusted EBITDA was $4.6 billion (~R$ 23.9B), up 21% year-on-year. Full-year adjusted EBITDA of $15.5 billion (~R$ 80.6B) grew 4%, reflecting the compound benefit of cost reductions and base metals margin expansion.

Iron ore C1 cash cost was $21.3/t in both Q4 and for the full year, marking the second consecutive year of reductions and in line with guidance. All-in iron ore costs reached $54.3/t in Q4 and $54.2/t for 2025 (-3% YoY). Nickel all-in costs dropped 35% year-on-year to $9,001/t, aided by operational improvements and rising by-product credits.

The net financial result was negative $1.0 billion in Q4, compared to a loss of $339 million in Q3, though improving from the $1.8 billion loss in 4Q24 thanks to reduced FX and interest expenses. Income tax expense surged to $2.1 billion (~R$ 10.9B) in the quarter - driven largely by the deferred tax writedown - versus a marginal positive in 4Q24.

Brumadinho and decharacterization-related expenses totaled $246 million (~R$ 1.3B) in Q4, more than double the year-ago level, reflecting continued execution of the reparation agreement.

Recurring free cash flow reached $1.7 billion (~R$ 8.8B) in Q4, up 107% year-on-year, supported by stronger EBITDA and lower net financial expenses. Capex was $2.0 billion (~R$ 10.4B) in the quarter, consistent with the $5.5 billion (~R$ 28.6B) annual guidance. For 2025, FCF totaled $5.7 billion (~R$ 29.6B), up 3% versus the prior year.

Net debt fell 10% from Q3 to $11.2 billion (~R$ 58.2B) at year-end, while expanded net debt - which includes Brumadinho and Samarco provisions - declined to $15.6 billion (~R$ 81.1B), down $1.0 billion sequentially. Leverage improved to 1.2x gross debt/EBITDA from 1.3x in Q3, with interest coverage at 15.7x.

Expanded net debt sits within the $10–20 billion target range, though at the current $15.6 billion level, the market generally discounts the possibility of extraordinary dividends. Vale declared $1.8 billion (~R$ 9.4B) in dividends and interest on capital to be paid in March, in addition to the $1.0 billion (~R$ 5.2B) extraordinary payment already made in January.

CEO Gustavo Pimenta emphasized that 2025 delivered the highest iron ore and copper production since 2018, with double-digit nickel growth and all guidances met or exceeded. No dams remain at emergency Level 3, a key milestone in the safety journey that had defined Vale's narrative since the 2019 Brumadinho disaster.

Looking ahead, Vale guided 2026 iron ore production at 335–345 Mt, with Capanema reaching full capacity in H1 2026 and VGR1 in H2. The Serra Sul +20 project, at 84% physical progress, is expected to start up in H2 2026. Copper guidance points toward the Bacaba project - now under construction - adding ~50 kt/year over its 8-year life, with a $290 million capex envelope.

Total 2026 capex is guided at $5.4–5.7 billion (~R$ 28.1–29.6B), split roughly $4.0 billion for iron ore and $1.6 billion for base metals. The nickel business is targeting cash flow neutrality by early 2027, supported by the efficiency program and VBME ramp-up. The New Carajás Program, a R$ 70 billion (~$13.5B) investment through 2030, anchors the long-term growth agenda.