Vale Posts US$ 3.8B Loss As Nickel Writedown Overshadows Record Operations

3 Key Points
- Net loss of $3.8 billion (~R$ 19.8B) in 4Q25 was driven by a $3.5 billion (~R$ 18.2B) impairment on Canadian nickel assets and a $2.8 billion (~R$ 14.6B) deferred tax writedown - both non-cash charges that masked an otherwise strong operational quarter.
- Proforma EBITDA reached $4.8 billion (~R$ 25.0B), up 17% year-on-year and 10% quarter-on-quarter, powered by higher iron ore volumes, surging copper prices (+20% YoY), and strict cost discipline across all segments.
- Iron ore and copper production hit their highest levels since 2018 at 336 Mt and 382 kt respectively in 2025, exceeding all guidance targets and reclaiming Vale's position as the world's largest iron ore producer.
01What Happened
Vale reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $3.8 billion (~R$ 19.8B) in the fourth quarter of 2025, swinging from a $2.7 billion profit in Q3 and widening dramatically from the $694 million loss posted a year earlier. The LSEG consensus had been expecting a profit of roughly $2.5 billion (~R$ 13.0B).
The headline number was dominated by two large non-cash items: a $3.5 billion (~R$ 18.2B) impairment on the nickel assets held by Vale Base Metals in Canada, triggered by a downward revision in long-term nickel price assumptions, and a $2.8 billion (~R$ 14.6B) writedown of deferred tax assets at certain subsidiaries. Additional provisions related to the Samarco reparation agreement added to the pressure.
Strip those items out and the picture looks quite different. On a proforma basis - excluding Brumadinho, dam decharacterization, and non-recurring items - net income was $1.4 billion (~R$ 7.3B), up 68% year-on-year. Despite the bottom-line shock, Vale's ADRs rose 1.4% in after-hours trading in New York, signaling the market is looking through the accounting noise.
02Key Drivers
Iron Ore - Volume & Pricing
Production totaled 90.4 million tonnes in Q4, up 6% year-on-year, driven by stronger output at Brucutu and the continued ramp-up of Capanema and VGR1. The seasonal 4% decline from Q3 was expected. Full-year 2025 production reached 336 Mt - the highest since 2018 and above the top end of the 325–335 Mt guidance range.
Sales came in at 84.9 Mt in Q4 (+5% YoY), while the average realized price for fines rose 3% year-on-year to $95.4/t, benefiting from a 62% Fe benchmark that averaged $106/t in the quarter. The all-in premium narrowed to $0.9/t, reflecting lower contribution from low-alumina products.
Copper - The Standout
Copper production hit 108 kt in Q4 (+6% YoY), with Salobo delivering record volumes. The realized price surged 20% year-on-year to $11,003/t, reflecting both higher LME benchmarks and lower treatment charges. All-in copper costs fell to negative $881/t thanks to strong by-product revenues, effectively turning the division into a significant profit center independent of copper's primary economics.
Nickel - Impairment Trigger
Nickel production rose to 46.2 kt in Q4, with sales of 49.6 kt reflecting year-end destocking. However, realized prices fell 7% year-on-year to $15,015/t, weighed by persistent oversupply from Indonesia. It was this structural price weakness that forced the $3.5 billion impairment on Canadian operations, including Thompson and Voisey's Bay.
03Financial Detail
Revenue & EBITDA
Net revenue reached $11.1 billion (~R$ 57.7B) in Q4, up 9% year-on-year and 6% sequentially, driven by higher volumes and copper pricing. For full-year 2025, revenue totaled $38.4 billion (~R$ 199.7B), roughly flat versus 2024.
Proforma EBITDA came in at $4.8 billion (~R$ 25.0B) for Q4 (+17% YoY), while adjusted EBITDA was $4.6 billion (~R$ 23.9B), up 21% year-on-year. Full-year adjusted EBITDA of $15.5 billion (~R$ 80.6B) grew 4%, reflecting the compound benefit of cost reductions and base metals margin expansion.
Cost Discipline
Iron ore C1 cash cost was $21.3/t in both Q4 and for the full year, marking the second consecutive year of reductions and in line with guidance. All-in iron ore costs reached $54.3/t in Q4 and $54.2/t for 2025 (-3% YoY). Nickel all-in costs dropped 35% year-on-year to $9,001/t, aided by operational improvements and rising by-product credits.
Below the Line
The net financial result was negative $1.0 billion in Q4, compared to a loss of $339 million in Q3, though improving from the $1.8 billion loss in 4Q24 thanks to reduced FX and interest expenses. Income tax expense surged to $2.1 billion (~R$ 10.9B) in the quarter - driven largely by the deferred tax writedown - versus a marginal positive in 4Q24.
Brumadinho and decharacterization-related expenses totaled $246 million (~R$ 1.3B) in Q4, more than double the year-ago level, reflecting continued execution of the reparation agreement.
04Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Recurring free cash flow reached $1.7 billion (~R$ 8.8B) in Q4, up 107% year-on-year, supported by stronger EBITDA and lower net financial expenses. Capex was $2.0 billion (~R$ 10.4B) in the quarter, consistent with the $5.5 billion (~R$ 28.6B) annual guidance. For 2025, FCF totaled $5.7 billion (~R$ 29.6B), up 3% versus the prior year.
Net debt fell 10% from Q3 to $11.2 billion (~R$ 58.2B) at year-end, while expanded net debt - which includes Brumadinho and Samarco provisions - declined to $15.6 billion (~R$ 81.1B), down $1.0 billion sequentially. Leverage improved to 1.2x gross debt/EBITDA from 1.3x in Q3, with interest coverage at 15.7x.
Expanded net debt sits within the $10–20 billion target range, though at the current $15.6 billion level, the market generally discounts the possibility of extraordinary dividends. Vale declared $1.8 billion (~R$ 9.4B) in dividends and interest on capital to be paid in March, in addition to the $1.0 billion (~R$ 5.2B) extraordinary payment already made in January.
05Management Signals
CEO Gustavo Pimenta emphasized that 2025 delivered the highest iron ore and copper production since 2018, with double-digit nickel growth and all guidances met or exceeded. No dams remain at emergency Level 3, a key milestone in the safety journey that had defined Vale's narrative since the 2019 Brumadinho disaster.
Looking ahead, Vale guided 2026 iron ore production at 335–345 Mt, with Capanema reaching full capacity in H1 2026 and VGR1 in H2. The Serra Sul +20 project, at 84% physical progress, is expected to start up in H2 2026. Copper guidance points toward the Bacaba project - now under construction - adding ~50 kt/year over its 8-year life, with a $290 million capex envelope.
Total 2026 capex is guided at $5.4–5.7 billion (~R$ 28.1–29.6B), split roughly $4.0 billion for iron ore and $1.6 billion for base metals. The nickel business is targeting cash flow neutrality by early 2027, supported by the efficiency program and VBME ramp-up. The New Carajás Program, a R$ 70 billion (~$13.5B) investment through 2030, anchors the long-term growth agenda.
What to Watch Next
- Iron ore price trajectory as post-restocking demand softens - the 62% Fe benchmark needs to hold above $95/t to sustain margins at current cost levels.
- Nickel path to cash flow neutrality at VBM by early 2027 - execution on the efficiency program and ramp progress at Onça Puma II and Voisey's Bay underground will be critical.
- Reparation cash outflows: combined Brumadinho, Samarco, and decharacterization commitments total $2.6 billion (~R$ 13.5B) in 2026, declining from $4.2 billion (~R$ 21.8B) in 2025.
- Dividend policy dynamics: with expanded net debt at $15.6 billion, market consensus leans toward regular dividends only in 2026, projecting a yield of 7.5–9%. Extraordinary payouts would require debt moving toward the lower end of the $10–20B range.
Key Figures
|Metric
|4Q25
|4Q24
|YoY
| Net Revenue ($B)
| 11.1
| 10.1
| +9%
| Proforma EBITDA ($B)
| 4.8
| 4.1
| +17%
| Adjusted EBITDA ($B)
| 4.6
| 3.8
| +21%
| Net Income - Reported ($B)
| (3.8)
| (0.7)
| n.m.
| Net Income - Proforma ($B)
| 1.4
| 0.8
| +68%
| Recurring FCF ($B)
| 1.7
| 0.8
| +107%
| Expanded Net Debt ($B)
| 15.6
| 16.5
| -5%
| Gross Debt / EBITDA (x)
| 1.2x
| 0.8x
| +0.4x
| Iron Ore C1 ($/t)
| 21.3
| 18.8
| +13%
| Iron Ore Production (Mt)
| 90.4
| 85.3
| +6%
| Copper Realized Price ($/t)
| 11,003
| 9,187
| +20%
Bull & Bear Cases
Bull Case
Operational execution is flawless - production at 7-year highs, all guidances beaten, and C1 costs declining for a second straight year position Vale as the lowest-cost major.
Copper's growing contribution diversifies revenue, with 2026 free cash flow yields of 6–14% depending on commodity price scenarios - attractive versus global peers trading at 5x EV/EBITDA.
The valuation discount to BHP, Rio Tinto, and Fortescue (13% average since 2019 on P/NAV) is narrowing as ESG and dam liabilities roll off, with VALE3 already up ~20% YTD and 53% over six months.
Bear Case
Iron ore prices face structural headwinds once the Chinese restocking cycle fades - consensus expects the 62% Fe benchmark to drift below $100/t in H2 2026, which would compress margins meaningfully.
The nickel impairment signals that Vale's Canadian base metals portfolio remains under pressure as Indonesian supply continues to overwhelm the market, pushing VBM's path to profitability into 2027 at the earliest.
Reparation commitments of $2.6 billion in 2026 still represent a significant cash drain, and with expanded net debt closer to the top of the target range, dividend upside is capped. The stock at 5x forward EBITDA is no longer cheap after the recent rally.
06Risk Factors
Chinese steel demand remains the single largest variable for iron ore pricing. Any slowdown in the property sector recovery or infrastructure spend would directly impact Vale's revenue, which is dominated by seaborne iron ore shipments to China. The trade war dynamics between the US and China add an additional layer of uncertainty.
The nickel business faces structural oversupply. Indonesian NPI and HPAL capacity continues to expand, and without a material reduction in global supply, Vale's Canadian assets may require further impairments or accelerated restructuring beyond the current efficiency program.
Reparation obligations tied to Brumadinho and Samarco extend through the 2030s. While the annual cash burden is declining, any legal or regulatory escalation - including the ongoing Samarco case in the Netherlands - could result in additional provisions and constrain capital allocation flexibility.
Sector Context
Vale's 4Q25 results arrive in a mining sector defined by divergent narratives. On one hand, iron ore fundamentals have surprised to the upside in early 2026, with the 62% Fe benchmark holding above $100/t as Chinese steel mills restocked ahead of the spring construction season. On the other, the structural oversupply in nickel has widened, pressing prices toward cycle lows and forcing writedowns across the industry.
Among its peers, Vale's reclamation of the world's largest iron ore producer title - after ceding it following Brumadinho - carries symbolic weight. The ramp-up of Capanema and VGR1 projects puts the company on track for 360 Mt by 2030, while the copper growth strategy aims to roughly double output to 700 kt/year by the mid-2030s. This positions Vale at the intersection of both traditional steel demand and the energy transition metals cycle.
Analyst sentiment is split. BTG Pactual maintains a buy rating with a $15 ADR target, while XP and Genial both hold neutral, arguing the stock's 53% rally over six months has priced in the operational turnaround. At roughly 5x 2026 forward EBITDA, Vale trades at a discount to the diversified mining peer group but well above its post-Brumadinho trough multiples. The debate now centers on whether the next leg comes from commodity prices or capital return - and the Q4 loss, while technically large, does little to change that calculus.
