1 Day Virtual Gen AI In Corporate Accounting Seminar 2026: Unlock Smarter Reporting, Automation & Strategic Insights (Nov 12, 2026)
Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gen AI In Corporate Accounting 2026 (Nov 12, 2026)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This seminar explores the transformative impact of Generative AI (GenAI) on corporate accounting practices, examining both opportunities and challenges in integrating AI technologies into financial operations, reporting, and strategic decision-making.
Learning Objectives:
- Understand the fundamentals of GenAI and its applications in accounting Evaluate practical use cases for automation and efficiency improvements Develop strategies for implementing GenAI in accounting workflows Explore future trends and their implications for the accounting profession
Who Should Attend:
CFOs (and their staff), Controllers, VPs of Finance, Financial Managers, Internal Auditors, Tax Accountants, Treasury Staff, Accountants in Industry, Internal Control/SOX personnel, Consultants, Public Accountants, Educators
Agenda:
8:45-10:10 GenAI Overview in Accounting & Finance
- Define key AI terms Demystifying the different forms of AI Practical use-cases today Exciting use-cases for tomorrow Strategies for approach AI adoption
10:10-10:25 Break
10:25-11:40 GenAI in Financial Accounting & Reporting
- Accelerate close and consolidation process Using AI to draft financial statement narratives, MD&A sections and footnote disclosures Evaluating outputs: when to trust, when to verify and how to document your review Integrating with existing systems to streamline
11:40-11:50 Break
11:50-1:05 Corporate Case Study
- Where we started and our path to trusting AI products and results
1:05-1:50 Lunch Break
1:50-3:00 GenAI Use Cases in FP&A
- Opportunities to use AI in budgeting, forecasting and advanced analytics Examples to walk through Prompts that work
3:00-3:10 Break
3:10-4:40 GenAI in Internal Controls and Risk Management
- Learn how to prepare your organization for AI-driven audit, compliance and governance challenges How GenAI can automate or enhance internal control activities How to evaluate and validate AI outputs as part of a sound control system
CPE: Earn up to 16 credits
Speakers
- Abby Cohen, Deloitte, Senior Manager Glenn Snyder, Riveron, Senior Director - Interim Management, Head of FP&A Dom Mills, Grant Thornton, Partner Julie Dockins, Grant Thornton, Audit Senior Manager Alex Brosseau, Deloitte, Senior Manager - Tax Policy Brian Aubuchon, Riveron, Managing Director Heather DiFiore, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director Kevin Donofrio, KPMG, Director Rich Daisley, RSM, Senior Manager, Accounting Standards Group Ankita Shukla, RSM, Manager - ESG Advisory Kizzy Guft, Protiviti, Managing Director Shawn Seasongood, Protiviti, Managing Director Devin Zeller, Protiviti, Director Dan Hansen, Protiviti, Managing Director Jon Medina, Protiviti, Managing Director
For more information about this conference visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment