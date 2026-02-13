1 Day Virtual Gen AI In Corporate Accounting Seminar 2026: Unlock Smarter Reporting, Automation & Strategic Insights (Nov 12, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Generative AI offers transformative opportunities in corporate accounting by enhancing efficiency, automating processes, and informing strategic decisions. Key areas include understanding GenAI fundamentals, practical use cases, implementation strategies, and anticipating future trends in the profession.

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gen AI In Corporate Accounting 2026 (Nov 12, 2026)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This seminar explores the transformative impact of Generative AI (GenAI) on corporate accounting practices, examining both opportunities and challenges in integrating AI technologies into financial operations, reporting, and strategic decision-making.

Learning Objectives:



Understand the fundamentals of GenAI and its applications in accounting

Evaluate practical use cases for automation and efficiency improvements

Develop strategies for implementing GenAI in accounting workflows Explore future trends and their implications for the accounting profession

Who Should Attend:

CFOs (and their staff), Controllers, VPs of Finance, Financial Managers, Internal Auditors, Tax Accountants, Treasury Staff, Accountants in Industry, Internal Control/SOX personnel, Consultants, Public Accountants, Educators

Agenda:

8:45-10:10 GenAI Overview in Accounting & Finance



Define key AI terms

Demystifying the different forms of AI

Practical use-cases today

Exciting use-cases for tomorrow Strategies for approach AI adoption

10:10-10:25 Break

10:25-11:40 GenAI in Financial Accounting & Reporting



Accelerate close and consolidation process

Using AI to draft financial statement narratives, MD&A sections and footnote disclosures

Evaluating outputs: when to trust, when to verify and how to document your review Integrating with existing systems to streamline

11:40-11:50 Break

11:50-1:05 Corporate Case Study

Where we started and our path to trusting AI products and results

1:05-1:50 Lunch Break

1:50-3:00 GenAI Use Cases in FP&A



Opportunities to use AI in budgeting, forecasting and advanced analytics

Examples to walk through Prompts that work

3:00-3:10 Break

3:10-4:40 GenAI in Internal Controls and Risk Management



Learn how to prepare your organization for AI-driven audit, compliance and governance challenges

How GenAI can automate or enhance internal control activities How to evaluate and validate AI outputs as part of a sound control system

CPE: Earn up to 16 credits

Speakers



Abby Cohen, Deloitte, Senior Manager

Glenn Snyder, Riveron, Senior Director - Interim Management, Head of FP&A

Dom Mills, Grant Thornton, Partner

Julie Dockins, Grant Thornton, Audit Senior Manager

Alex Brosseau, Deloitte, Senior Manager - Tax Policy

Brian Aubuchon, Riveron, Managing Director

Heather DiFiore, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director

Kevin Donofrio, KPMG, Director

Rich Daisley, RSM, Senior Manager, Accounting Standards Group

Ankita Shukla, RSM, Manager - ESG Advisory

Kizzy Guft, Protiviti, Managing Director

Shawn Seasongood, Protiviti, Managing Director

Devin Zeller, Protiviti, Director

Dan Hansen, Protiviti, Managing Director Jon Medina, Protiviti, Managing Director

