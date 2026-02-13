2 Day Virtual Digital Transformation In Banking Training Course: Key Imperatives For Banking Digitalisation In The US, EMEA And APAC (May 19Th - May 20Th, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The main market opportunities lie in the digitalisation of banking and financial services driven by changing customer demands, regulatory obligations, and operational pressures. Leveraging FinTech and enhancing digital models are critical for sustainable growth and competitiveness globally, especially in the US, EMEA, and APAC.

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Transformation in Banking (May 19th - May 20th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Changing customer demands, increased regulatory obligations, as well as cost and operational pressure mandate the growing digitalisation of Banking and Financial services sectors. Digital Banking initiatives are part of sustainable Banking business models globally, with a view to leverage the emerging Financial Technologies (FinTech), and optimise existing and new digital models to deal with competition within the banking sector.

This highly practical one day course provides insight into they key drivers and changing business models for the digital transformation of banking services. You will learn about the key objectives of Digital Banking, with focus on the key Banking Operating Systems, Regulatory and Technology drivers within Financial Services facilitating Digital Banking.

The sessions provides an overview of Banking Operating Systems and Digital Transformation within Retail and Institutional Finance, Investment Banking, Stockbroking and Dealing, Payment Systems and Gateways, Corporate Finance, Shadow Banking and Non Banking Financial Services, and Correspondent Banking.

This workshop covers key imperatives for Banking Digitalisation in the US, EMEA and APAC.

Key Topics Covered:

COURSE OUTLINE

Background and Scope

Changing Banking business models, FinTech competition and regulation - The evolution of Banking Digitalisation



Banking Operating Systems - Retail, Institutional, Investment Banking; Lending and Credit; Corporate and Trade Finance; Shadow Banking and NBFS; Correspondent Banking and Settlements

Key Business Drivers for Digital Transformation - Customer preferences, Regulatory and Operational Costs, Legacy Systems and Accelerated Technology Transformation Key Technology Drivers for Digital Transformation - Big Data and Cloud Systems; AI and Predictive Technologies; Robotics Process Automation (RPA); 5G and Mobile Technologies; Web 3.0, Blockchain and Decentralised Finance

Banking Operating Systems and Digital Transformation

Digitalisation of Retail Banking and Consumer Finance - Mobile and Internet Banking, Open Banking, Digital Payment systems, Automated Advisory, chatbots and RPA



Transformation of Investment Banking, Stockbroking and Dealing, and Trading - Online Trading, automated capital flow and Investment Risk assessments, Algorithmic and Quant trading

Digitalisation of Corporate Finance, Trade and Supply Chain Finance - Mobile and Online Lending and Credit Assessments, Digital Trade documentation and automated supply chains, Smart Contracts and Blockchain based supply chain management Shadow Banking and Non Bank Financial Services - Robo Advisors, Automated Asset Management, Digital Assets and Cryptocurrencies, Non-Banking FinTechs (Klarna, Transferwise etc)

Regulatory and Business Imperatives for Digitalisation

Impact of Financial Crisis - Increased consolidation within banking, disintermediation of wholesale lending, increased capital, liquidity and monitoring regulations, leading to automation and digitalisation



Global Banking Regulations for open banking and digital banking - EU PSD2 Regulations, UK Open Banking Regulations, US Digital Banking Regulations, APAC Open Banking and Digital Banking Regulations

Impact of the Global Pandemic - Shift to non-cash transactions, remote working and collaboration, online banking and online investment and lending advice Operating and Resource Costs - Shift to Robo-Advisory, RPA, moving from legacy operating models to digital and cloud based Banking models

Technology Drivers for Digitalisation

Big Data and Cloud Computing - Shift to Distributed Computing, Cloud Storage systems and models, Big Data Stores for Banking and Financial Data Analytics



AI and Predictive Technologies - Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Pattern Recognition and predictive business intelligence in Risk Management, Credit and Lending decisions, borrowing and consumer finance

5G and Mobile Technologies - Smartphones and increased mobile storage and processing power, 4G and 5G networks enabling increased financial inclusion using mobile banking

Robotics Process Automation - Intelligent Automation and Robotics in Customer Service, Compliance and KYC, Processing and Reporting DLT and Web 3.0 - DeFi (Decentralised Finance) and Banking, New Monetary system transfers and Digital Assets

Challenges and Opportunities, Horizon Scanning

Cybersecurity and Security Risks



Financial Stability risks due to Digitalisation

Global Digital Banking Developments Market Evolution and Regulatory Approaches

Speaker

The trainer is an industry advisor and regulatory expert with over 20 years of experience in investment banking, asset management and Regulatory Technology (RegTech). He is an industry expert in Financial Regulation, RegTech, Open Banking, Digital Payments and Payments Systems and cover all the key banking and finance regulations across US, EMEA and APAC including MIFID II, EMIR, CASS, SFTR, IFR/IFD, Dodd Frank, FINMA (SIX), HKMA MAS and SFC, IBOR Transitions, SMCR, and ESG Regulations such as SFDR.

He has a deep expertise in analysing and implementing FinTech lending and asset management models, including Digital Banking and Digital Assets infrastructure (using Blockchain for central banking (CBDCs)) and is experienced in strategic regulatory Technology, Process and Platform management, particularly creating future state Open Banking APIs, Payment Platforms, RegTech Big Data platforms, and incorporating Risk and Governance policies

His recent key engagements include banks such as HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Barclays and buy side firms such as T. Rowe Price, Ruffer, M&G and Investec Asset Management. He is also a member and advisor of Industry association committees for regulatory consultations with bodies such as ESMA, FCA, PRA/Bank of England and SEC.

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900