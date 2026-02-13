Mey Real Announces Launch Of Real Estate - Backed NFT Platform Within Broader Digital Asset Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HA NOI, Vietnam, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mey Real has announced the launch of its real estate–focused digital asset platform, designed to integrate tokenized property ownership into a broader financial ecosystem. The project aims to combine blockchain infrastructure with legally structured real estate assets to support fractional ownership and digital asset management.









The platform enters the market as financial institutions and technology firms continue to explore the tokenization of real-world assets. Industry studies have projected significant growth in the tokenization of traditionally illiquid assets, including real estate, as part of the evolving digital finance landscape.

Real Estate Tokenization Model

Mey Real's platform uses non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as programmable ownership records linked to underlying real estate assets. Each asset is structured through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and associated legal agreements intended to connect the digital token to real-world property cash flows.

According to the company, this structure is designed to address earlier challenges in digital real estate projects by providing a defined legal framework behind tokenized assets.

Integration Within the Mey Network

Mey Real operates as part of the broader Mey Network, which the company describes as a digital asset management ecosystem focused on real-world assets. The network includes identity verification, compliance processes, and tools intended to support asset management across multiple investment categories.

The integrated structure is intended to allow users to manage different tokenized assets within a single platform while maintaining compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Fractional Ownership Approach

The platform is designed to support fractional ownership of real estate, enabling investors to allocate capital across multiple properties rather than a single asset. This approach reflects broader industry trends toward portfolio-based investment strategies and increased accessibility to traditionally high-value asset classes.

Initial Offering Details

Mey Real is proud to announce a significant milestone in its ecosystem growth, confirming that its Strategic Partnership Round of 1,400 NFTs has officially sold out. This phase drew participation from key industry players, signaling strong institutional and professional confidence in the project's long-term roadmap. Building on this momentum, Mey Real has also successfully transitioned into its Public Launch, with 50% of the public allocation (200 NFTs) claimed within the opening hours.

Industry Context

Financial institutions and research organizations have increasingly explored tokenization as a potential mechanism for improving liquidity and operational efficiency in private markets. Analysts suggest that tokenized real-world assets could play a growing role in digital finance over the coming decade.

About Mey Real

Mey Real is a digital asset platform focused on tokenized real estate. Operating within the Mey Network ecosystem, the company aims to combine blockchain infrastructure with legally structured property investments to support fractional ownership and digital asset management.

