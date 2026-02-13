Priya Kapur's Rs 20Cr Defamation Suit Linked To Main Family Dispute

Priya Sachdeva Kapur Seeks Rs 20 Crore in Damages

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad of Delhi High Court on Friday directed that the civil defamation suit filed by Priya Sachdeva Kapur against Mandhira Kapur Smith and a podcaster be listed before the same judge who is hearing the main suit relating to the family dispute. The bench observed that an endeavour must be made to avoid any kind of conflicting opinions in connected matters. The case has now been listed for further hearing on February 17.

Priya Sachdeva Kapur has filed a civil defamation suit before the High Court seeking Rs 20 crore in damages against her sister-in-law, Mandhira Kapur Smith and podcast host Pooja Chaudhri, alleging that statements made about her through podcasts, interviews, social media posts and republished online content have seriously harmed her reputation and caused emotional distress. Filed under the court's ordinary original civil jurisdiction, the suit seeks a decree for damages amounting to Rs 20,00,00,000 for alleged loss of reputation, mental agony and social humiliation. She has also sought permanent and mandatory injunctions restraining the defendants from publishing or circulating any further allegedly defamatory content and directing them to remove existing material from digital, social and media platforms.

Allegations of a 'Sustained Campaign'

According to the plaint, Priya Sachdeva Kapur, widow of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, has alleged that shortly after her husband's demise in June 2025, a series of statements began to be made against her which, she claims, were false and damaging to her public image and personal dignity. The suit states that such content appeared in interviews, podcasts and on social media and was later widely shared and republished across online platforms.

The plaint specifically refers to interviews aired on the podcast "InControversial with Pooja Chaudhri," where, according to the plaintiff, remarks were made that were subsequently circulated on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and X, thereby increasing their reach and impact. She claims that the continued availability and circulation of such content has caused ongoing harm to her reputation and distress to her and her children.

In addition to the civil action, Priya Sachdeva Kapur has also recently filed a criminal defamation complaint against Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, and another individual before a trial court. In that complaint, she has alleged that statements made against her across podcasts, media interviews, social media platforms and republished online content form part of a sustained and deliberate campaign to damage her reputation. Proceedings in that matter have been initiated in accordance with the law.

Plaintiff's Demands and Case Background

In the civil suit before the High Court, apart from damages, the plaintiff has sought directions that the defendants issue a public, unconditional apology and retraction, with the same prominence and reach as the alleged defamatory publications. She has also sought the removal of all such content from digital, social, electronic and print media platforms.

The plaint further places on record a sequence of past events and disputes within the family and business sphere to explain the background of the present controversy. It refers to prior disagreements, legal proceedings, and communications that, according to the plaintiff, demonstrate a continuing pattern of hostility. She claims that the statements made against her falsely question her integrity, professional conduct and role in business matters, thereby affecting her standing in society.

Interconnected Disputes and Court's Rationale

However, in a separate but related family dispute, the Delhi High Court recently suggested mediation while hearing a suit filed by Rani Kapur concerning the RK Family Trust, which involves a plea seeking dissolution of the trust and protection of the estate. During that hearing, the court encouraged the parties to try and resolve their differences amicably, emphasising the importance of family relationships and observing that assets built over a lifetime should not become a cause of conflict. Submissions were also made in those proceedings regarding concerns over the preservation of the estate.

Taking note of the interconnected nature of the disputes, the High Court has now directed that the defamation suit be placed before the judge already seized of the main matter to ensure consistency in proceedings and to avoid conflicting findings. (ANI)

