Ukrainian-Estonian Defense Startup Raises EUR 7.2M In Investment

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Bornyakov, Acting Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukrainian–Estonian company Farsight Vision, a member of the Brave1 cluster, has raised EUR 7.2 million in funding from Axon and SmartCap. Farsight Vision develops geospatial intelligence tools. Its AI platform provides drone operators and situational centers with real-time data, effectively replacing satellite imagery," the statement said.

The funds will be used to develop new areas, including robotic systems for logistics, navigation, and weapons control. The main goal is to protect critical infrastructure and enhance battlefield capabilities through AI.

Farsight Vision develops software and hardware solutions for intelligence and autonomous systems. The company's products enable real-time conversion of drone photos and videos into detailed 3D models and orthophotos with integrated object detection and anomaly tracking in GNSS-denied environments. Its solutions are integrated with battle management systems, mobile applications, simulators, and VR tools. The startup cooperates with more than 100 units of the Ukrainian Defense and Security Forces.

In 2025, investments in Ukraine's defense tech sector totaled $105 million, with the largest funding volumes in unmanned systems and autonomous platforms.

Photo: wirestock / freepik