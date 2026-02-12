PIXO Incorporation Reimagines Digital Wellbeing With The Launch Of Pond, A Mindful App Blocker For Intentional Living

MENAFN - GetNews) PIXO Incorporation has announced the release of Pond - Limit Screen Time, a sophisticated app blocker and website control tool designed to serve as a digital sanctuary for users seeking balance in an increasingly connected world. Available across the Apple ecosystem, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision, the app aims to help individuals reclaim their time from the cycle of endless scrolling and digital exhaustion.







Pond distinguishes itself from traditional productivity tools by moving away from guilt-based or gamified mechanics. Instead, the app utilizes quiet intention and mindful awareness to encourage healthier phone habits. The core experience is built around three primary pillars: the Daily Balance Score, Mindful Blocking, and the Lotus Garden.

The Daily Balance Score provides users with a single, non-judgmental number that reflects the quality of their digital day. This metric allows individuals to notice patterns in their behavior, such as whether they are primarily creating or consuming, and connecting or scrolling. By tracking these patterns over time, the app helps users build a more intentional relationship with their devices.

To facilitate deeper concentration, Pond offers Mindful Blocking features that allow for the scheduling of focus sessions for work, meditation, meals, or sleep. During these recurring sessions, the app automatically blocks distracting social media and applications, helping a user's scattered attention become whole again. The developer has designed these sessions to ensure that the user remains focused only on their chosen task.

A unique visual component of the app is the Lotus Garden, where each moment of presence causes a lotus to bloom. Unlike apps that use points or competitive streaks, Pond utilizes this growing garden as a visual reminder of stillness and focus. This feature is intended for those seeking a digital detox or a reduction in phone addiction without the pressure of competition.

The recent version 2.0.1 update has further refined the experience, introducing a UI refresh and performance improvements alongside enhanced screen-time blocking capabilities. While the app is free to download, it offers "Pond Plus" subscriptions for those seeking advanced features, with options for monthly, yearly, or lifetime access.

User feedback has highlighted the app's effectiveness in maintaining heavy focus. One user reported that the structured sessions forced a commitment to tasks, resulting in significantly higher productivity compared to working without the app. The developer, PIXO Incorporation, has also been active in addressing technical issues, such as timer accuracy and volume control, through frequent version updates.

Privacy remains a cornerstone of the Pond experience. The app is designed so that everything stays on the user's device, with no social comparison, no data collection, and no tracking. While some non-linked usage data and diagnostics may be collected for app functionality and analytics, the developer ensures that this data is not linked to the user's identity.

Pond is currently compatible with iOS 18.0 or later, iPadOS 18.0 or later, and macOS 15.0 or later for Macs with Apple M1 chips or newer. It supports English and nine other languages, including French, German, Japanese, and Spanish.

About PIXO Incorporation

Located in the productivity category of the App Store, PIXO Incorporation is the developer behind several highly-rated digital tools, including Focus Keeper - Pomodoro Timer, Logo Maker AI Creator, and Shift Day Work Calendar. The company specializes in creating applications that enhance productivity, health, and wellness for a global audience.





