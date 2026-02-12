“MEA CULPA (Admission Of Guilt)” By Sarah Machir Grant Explores Fear, Family Control, And The Long Reach Of Childhood Trauma

MEA CULPA (Admission of Guilt) by Sarah Machir Grant is a powerful work of literary nonfiction that examines how fear formed in childhood can follow a person well into adulthood, shaping identity, relationships, and self-perception. Written with honesty and restraint, the memoir provides an unfiltered glimpse into emotional instability, family control, and the quiet survival strategies that children develop to cope.

The book unfolds after a single destabilising event in the author's adult life forces buried memories to resurface. As the narrative moves between past and present, readers are drawn into a childhood marked by silence, secrecy, and enforced loyalty within a dysfunctional family system. Grant explores how emotional abuse often goes unseen, how reputation is protected at the cost of truth, and how fear becomes a constant presence rather than a temporary reaction.

Unlike many trauma memoirs, MEA CULPA does not frame healing as a clean resolution. Instead, it offers a realistic portrayal of endurance, awareness, and the slow work of reclaiming agency. Fear is not erased. It is acknowledged, understood, and faced.

With its psychologically grounded approach and non-linear structure that mirrors lived experience, MEA CULPA (Admission of Guilt) will resonate with readers interested in trauma narratives, mental health, family dynamics, and emotionally honest nonfiction. Sarah Machir Grant establishes herself as a compelling voice in contemporary memoir, offering a story that prioritises truth over comfort.

About the Author:

Sarah is a qualified lecturer with a BA and MA in Classical Studies and a passion for literature and mythology. She grew up in the tumultuous 1980s small town of Rotherham, navigating dysfunctional and severed family dynamics, and writing from a young age as a means of expression. Sarah is married, happy and continuing to write about her experiences. She still lives in Rotherham.

Book Name: MEA CULPA (Admission of Guilt)

Author Name: Sarah Machir-Grant

ISBN Number: 197100216X

