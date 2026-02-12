Mangia NYC Launches Easter Catering Menu 2026 A Refined Spring Celebration In Manhattan

New York, NY - Feb 12, 2026 - Mangia NYC proudly introduces its Easter Catering Menu 2026, offering a beautifully curated selection of seasonal dishes designed to elevate spring celebrations across Manhattan.

Established in 1981, Mangia has become one of New York City's most trusted names in gourmet catering while also operating four retail locations throughout Manhattan. Known for its Mediterranean-inspired cuisine and commitment to fresh, high-quality ingredients, Mangia blends tradition with contemporary culinary style.

Celebrate Easter with Elevated Flavor

The Easter 2026 Catering Menu is thoughtfully crafted for:



Corporate spring events

Private Easter brunches

Family gatherings

Office celebrations Large-scale catered affairs

From elegant hors d'oeuvres and vibrant seasonal salads to artisanal sandwiches, fresh pastas, and festive desserts, each menu item reflects Mangia's signature attention to detail and presentation.

Clients may choose from individually packaged options, buffet-style service, or fully staffed catering experiences - ensuring flexibility for events of any size.

A Manhattan Staple with Four Locations

In addition to catering, Mangia operates four retail locations across Manhattan, serving gourmet Mediterranean sandwiches, salads, and pastas in a self-serve, take-out friendly format. For over four decades, the brand has remained dedicated to delivering consistent quality, hospitality, and culinary excellence.

As New York enters the spring season, Mangia's Easter Catering Menu 2026 offers a seamless way to host memorable gatherings with sophistication and ease.

Early booking is recommended due to high seasonal demand.

Contact Information

Mangia NYC

422 Madison Ave

New York, NY 10017

Phone: (212) 582-5882

Menu & Catering:

Social Media:

TikTok: @mangia_nyc

Instagram:

Facebook: