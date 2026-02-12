MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Space Technology Company Umbra to Invest $6.75 Million to Establish Operations in Fairfax County New Reston Facility Wiill Accelerate U.S. Space Innovation and Create More than 100 New High-Tech Jobs

Fairfax County, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Umbra, a leading U.S. space technology company specializing in advanced remote sensing and resilient satellite systems, will invest $6.75 million in Fairfax County to expand their presence in Northern Virginia to support U.S. space innovation. The company will open a new 20,000 square-foot office in Reston, strengthening the region's role as a leading hub for the nation's space and defense industries.



"As demand increases for high-performance, U.S.-built space systems, Umbra is proud to expand our operations in Northern Virginia," said David Langan, CEO of Umbra. "A decade ago, we set out to transform how remote sensing data is delivered, and we have consistently raised the bar for speed, quality, and reliability. Today, Umbra leads in modern mesh antenna technology and persistent remote sensing capabilities that support critical national security and commercial missions. This expansion strengthens our ability to grow our team, hire top talent across the region, and build on our track record of delivering resilient systems faster and more cost-effectively. We're grateful for our partnership with the Commonwealth of Virginia, and this investment marks an important step in our growth."

The Fairfax County expansion will create more than 100 high-tech jobs, with employees supporting Umbra's rapidly growing remote sensing data and custom satellite systems divisions.

"We are honored that Umbra has chosen Fairfax County for their next phase of growth," said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. "Fairfax County has quietly become home to one of the nation's most concentrated space ecosystems, with more than 150 companies supporting space-related missions, and over half of them choosing to expand or relocate here in just the past few years," Chairman McKay continued. "This momentum reflects the depth of talent, trusted partnerships, and proximity to the agencies shaping the future of space here in Northern Virginia. We are grateful for Umbra's investment and for the role they play in strengthening a community that understands both the responsibility and opportunity of supporting the nation's space priorities."

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, in 2015, Umbra is an American space technology company delivering advanced systems - from sensors to spacecraft - that empower customers worldwide with access to high-resolution radar data from space. Umbra's next-level accuracy and agility are powered by the company's synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, which is capable of providing industry-leading 25cm resolution. With customers across commercial and military sectors, Umbra supports critical missions by delivering accurate and timely information to customers.

"Umbra represents the kind of transformative leadership and critical momentum shaping the future of the space economy, and we are humbled to welcome the company to Fairfax County," said Victor Hoskins, President and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. "Umbra's work supports critical space missions and reflects the growing alignment between commercial capability and national priorities," Hoskins continued. "Their investment in Fairfax County strengthens Northern Virginia's role as a trusted platform for advancing the nation's space efforts, and we look forward to the impact this next chapter will deliver."

Fairfax County Economic Development Authority worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure the project for Fairfax County. Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger approved a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund (COF) to assist Fairfax County with the project. Funding and services to support the company's employee recruitment and training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP).

"Umbra's expansion in Fairfax County underscores Virginia's growing role as a hub for the nation's space and defense industries," said Governor Abigail Spanberger. "By adding new space in Reston to support more than 100 new Virginia jobs, Umbra is deepening its commitment to the Commonwealth and to the mission-critical work that keeps our nation secure. This investment reinforces Northern Virginia's reputation as a cluster for advanced satellite systems, resilient space technologies, and the world-class talent that drives them."

