Zefiro Methane Files Its Management Information Circular For Annual General And Special Meeting Of Shareholders And Responds To Dissident Application For A Hearing Before The British Columbia Securities Commission

February 12, 2026 5:30 PM EST | Source: Zefiro Methane Corp.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") announced today that it has filed and commenced mailing of its management information circular and related proxy materials (the " Meeting Materials ") in connection with its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting "), currently scheduled to be held on March 4, 2026.

The Meeting Materials provide shareholders with important information regarding matters to be considered at the Meeting, including, among other matters, the election of Zefiro's directors and matters set forth in a requisition delivered to the Company by Talal Debs, the former Chief Executive Officer of Zefiro, who was terminated from his executive position and is currently under investigation by the Company for potential misconduct, X Machina Sustainable Technologies Inc. and X Machina Capital Strategies Fund I LP (collectively, the " Dissidents ").

The Board of Directors of Zefiro (the " Board ") recommends that shareholders use only the GOLD proxy or GOLD voting information form (VIF) included with the Meeting Materials to vote FOR the election of each of management's nominee directors, namely: Correne Loeffler, Catherine Flax, Jonson Sun, Daryl Heald and Hudheifa Moawalla, and in accordance with the Board's voting recommendations on the other matters to be considered at the Meeting as disclosed in the Meeting Materials.

Zefiro further announced today that a hearing (the " Hearing ") will be held before the British Columbia Securities Commission (the " BCSC ") on March 3 and 4, 2026 to consider an application (the " Application ") brought by the Dissidents alleging, among other things, that the common shares (the " Debt Settlement Shares ") issued by the Company to certain lenders (the " Lenders ") to the Company on January 27, 2026 in connection with loan satisfaction arrangements (the " Loan Satisfaction Arrangements ") with such Lenders was a defensive tactic, with no business rationale, to attempt to disenfranchise the Dissidents from exercising their rights as shareholders at the Meeting. The Dissidents' Application seeks various relief from the BCSC, including, among other things, an order rescinding the issuance of the Debt Settlement Shares, an order restraining the Lenders from trading in respect of the Debt Settlement Shares and/or an order restraining the Lenders from exercising any voting rights in respect of the Debt Settlement Shares at the Meeting. Zefiro believes that the allegations set forth in the Application are entirely without merit and intends to vigorously oppose the Application at the Hearing.

"The Dissidents' application is inappropriate, unwarranted and without merit," said Correne Loeffler, independent Chair of the Board of Zefiro. "It is an attempt to circumvent the rights of our other shareholders through a misuse of the Canadian securities regulatory process and distract from the poor track record of Talal Debs and Richard Walker during their tenure with management of Zefiro."

As previously disclosed by the Company, contrary to the allegations of the Dissidents, the purpose of the Loan Satisfaction Arrangements was to eliminate an aggregate of USD$1,790,000 in outstanding debt and add approximately USD$447,500 in cash to the Company balance sheet, which was used to retire other near-term debt and for general corporate purposes. As a result of the Loan Satisfaction Arrangements, the Company reduced its 2026 debt maturities by approximately 64%. The Loan Satisfaction Arrangements were approved by the independent directors of the Company. It is also worth noting that the entire need for debt financing at the heart of this matter was precipitated by Talal Debs as CEO who let the loan go into default, requiring emergency debt financing. Talal Debs elected not to participate in the lending group that gave rise to the warrants subsequently exercised.

The vast majority (10,790,000) of the 13,214,494 Debt Settlement Shares were issued to the Lenders pursuant to the exercise of warrants issued to the Lenders in May 2025 under the leadership of, and with express approval of Talal Debs and were exercisable by the Lenders in their sole discretion at any time in accordance with their terms. The Dissidents were offered the opportunity to subscribe for their pro rata share of the additional 2,424,494 Debt Settlement Shares at the same price issued to the Lenders, but did not elect to participate.

In light of the Hearing, the Board is considering whether it would be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to postpone the Meeting to provide some separation between the Hearing and Meeting dates and to give shareholders the benefit of knowing the outcome of the Hearing before voting at the Meeting. The Company will provide further information with respect to any decision to postpone the Meeting once determined. Any shareholders that have already voted are assured that those votes will be counted but they also have the ability to change their vote.

Background to Proxy Contest

The Meeting is being held at a decisive moment for Zefiro. Shareholders are being asked to choose between continuing a proven recovery under the Company's current leadership or risking a reversal by reinstating individuals whose tenure coincided with a prolonged period of value destruction, governance breakdowns, and financial instability.

This proxy contest is being framed by the Dissidents as a call for change. That framing is backwards. The change already occurred in June 2025, when the Board removed failed leadership and installed a new management team to stabilize the Company, restore financial discipline, and refocus on execution. Since that transition, Zefiro has delivered measurable improvements in operations, financial performance, and market confidence.

What is being proposed by the Dissidents slate is not reform or renewal, but a reversal. Reinstating prior leadership would unwind the very changes that halted value destruction and placed the Company back on a path to recovery. Shareholders are therefore not choosing between change and the status quo; they are choosing between continuing a proven turnaround and reverting to the conditions that made that turnaround necessary.

When former leadership, namely Talal Debs and Richard Walker, made critical decisions for the Company, Zefiro's share price declined dramatically, liquidity deteriorated, governance weakened, and the Company faced existential risk. During that period, shareholders experienced a stock price decline of more than 70%. Since the leadership transition in June 2025, when Mr. Debs and Mr. Walker were terminated, the Company has stabilized operations, restored financial discipline, achieved key regulatory and operational milestones, and materially recovered shareholder value. The contrast is not subtle. It is decisive.

The Board believes Shareholders should evaluate this proxy contest based on objective facts, timing, and outcomes, and should exercise caution in placing reliance on assertions made by Mr. Debs, whose credibility is directly challenged by ongoing litigation. Mr. Debs' requisition and proxy campaign seek to reassert influence over a company from which he was terminated for cause, at a time when multiple lawsuits brought by investors in other entities he controls allege serious financial misconduct by Mr. Debs, including fraud, embezzlement, and misuse of investor funds.

In practical terms, Shareholders are being asked a simple question: whether they wish to risk reliving the steep decline in value that occurred under Mr. Debs' leadership, or to continue building on the recovery achieved since his removal. The Board believes that unresolved litigation alleging misconduct by a proposed director is a relevant consideration for any shareholder assessing integrity, judgment, and suitability for leadership of a public company, particularly one in the early stages of recovery. The evidence since June 2025 demonstrates that stability, discipline, and accountability have produced results. The Board believes reversing course now would introduce unnecessary risk to shareholder value.

VOTING FOR MANAGEMENT'S SLATE OF NOMINEE DIRECTORS PROTECTS SHAREHOLDER VALUE AND ENSURES CONTINUITY OF THE COMPANY'S RECOVERY. VOTING FOR THE DISSIDENTS AND THEIR SLATE INVITES THE RETURN TO THE FAILED LEADERSHIP THAT PLACED THE COMPANY AT SIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RISK.

Zefiro's Board urges all Shareholders to vote FOR the election of Management's five-director slate: