Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. Sued For Securities Law Violations - Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before March 16, 2026 To Discuss Your Rights VTGN

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Vistagen investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 1, 2024 and December 16, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning its Phase 3 PALISADE-3 trial study of fasedienol, an investigational pherine candidate in development for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder. On December 17, 2025, Vistagen issued a press release announcing that the PALISADE-3 Phase 3 study of intranasal fasedienol for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement on the primary endpoint of change on the Subjective Units of Distress Scale. In pertinent part, defendants announced the trial did not achieve its primary endpoint and there was no treatment difference between fasedienol and placebo for the secondary endpoints. Following this news, the price of Vistagen's common stock declined dramatically from a closing market of $4.36 per share on December 16, 2025 to $0.86 per share on December 17, 2025, a decline of more than 80%.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Vistagen during the relevant time frame, you have until March 16, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

