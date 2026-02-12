Wix To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Earnings Results On March 4, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK -- Wix Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX ), today announced that it will report its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at .

What: Wix Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Registration:

Replay: Replay is available for 12 months





About Ltd.

Wix is a leading global platform for creating, managing, and growing a complete digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix empowers millions of users, including self-creators, agencies, enterprises and more with industry-leading infrastructure, performance, and security. The platform combines advanced AI, flexible web design, domains, hosting, templates and robust business and commerce solutions to help users build stronger brands, connect with their audiences, and scale their businesses online. Wix is shaping the future of how digital experiences are built with its intuitive AI-powered website builder and no-code application creation through Base44, making sophisticated creation accessible.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Media Relations Contact: ...

Investor Relations Contact: ...