Galecto Announces Closing Of Public Offering And Full Exercise Of The Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares For Gross Proceeds Of $316.3 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to redefine the treatment paradigm for people living with blood cancers, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 16,644,737 shares of its common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase up to 2,171,052 additional shares, at a public offering price of $19.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Galecto from the offering were approximately $316.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Galecto.

Jefferies, Leerink Partners, Evercore ISI and Guggenheim Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

An automatically effective shelf registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 10, 2026. This offering was made only by means of a written prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of an effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC, are available on the SEC's website at and may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC (Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022; telephone: 877-821-7388; or email: ... ); Leerink Partners LLC (Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02109; telephone: 800-808-7425 ext. 6105; or email: ... ); Evercore Group L.L.C. (Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055; telephone: 888-474-0200; or email: ...); or Guggenheim Securities, LLC (Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017; telephone: 212-518-9544; or email: ... ).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Galecto, Inc.

Galecto, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics to transform treatment of a broad spectrum of hematological cancers. Galecto's pipeline includes a highly differentiated mutant calreticulin (mut-CALR)-driven myeloproliferative neoplasm portfolio targeting essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis. Galecto's pipeline also includes GB3226, a first-in-class preclinical dual inhibitor of ENL-YEATS and FLT3 for the treatment of multiple genetic subsets of acute myeloid leukemia.

Media Contact:

Lia Dangelico

Deerfield Group

...

Investor Contact:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

...