CRWV ANNOUNCEMENT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Notifies Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Coreweave, Inc. (CRWV)

Affected CoreWeave, Inc. Investor Summary:



Who: CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV )

What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit

Class Period: March 28, 2025, through December 15, 2025

Deadline to seek lead plaintiff status: March 13, 2026

Key Allegations: Misstatements about capacity, reliance on third‐party data centers, and revenue risk Investor action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) announces a securities fraud class action lawsuit against CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV ) for investors who purchased shares between March 28, 2025, and December 15, 2025. Investors have until March 13, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

COREWEAVE, INC. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CoreWeave, Inc. overstated the company's ability to meet customer demand for its services; (2) CoreWeave, Inc. understated the scope and severity of its reliance on a single third-party data center supplier, creating significant operational and delivery risk; (3) CoreWeave, Inc. misrepresented the financial risk associated with reliance on a single supplier, including revenue exposure tied to this dependency; and (4) public statements were materially false and misleading, resulting in inaccurate revenue expectations.

WHAT CRWV INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be a lead plaintiff by March 13, 2026.

Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation.

Retain counsel of choice or take no action.



If you experienced losses in connection with CoreWeave, contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. at (484) 270-1453, email ..., or visit

Learn more about CoreWeave, Inc. on YouTube: