Puma Energy And Hass Petroleum Group Announce Lubricant Distribution Partnership

Puma Energy, a leading downstream energy company, and Hass Group ( ), a leading oil marketing company in Africa, today announced a lubricant distribution partnership covering the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The agreement was signed at the Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town.

The agreement marks the introduction of the Puma Energy lubricants brand into the DRC for the first time. Under the agreement, Hass Group will distribute and market Puma Energy's high-performance lubricants, supporting key sectors including mining and industrial operations in one of Africa's most strategic growth markets.

Ben Ouattara, Head of Africa, Puma Energy, commented:“This collaboration represents an important milestone in the expansion of our lubricants business across Africa, expanding distribution into 11 markets. By leveraging an export model and partnering with a strong regional player like Hass Petroleum, we are able to efficiently extend the Puma Energy brand and our high-quality products into new growth markets such as the DRC.”

Solomon Osundwa, Regional Managing Director, Hass Group, added:“We are pleased to partner with Puma to deliver premium lubricants to customers in the DRC. Our strong experience and knowledge of the region, combined with Puma's product quality, makes this one of our most significant partnerships this year. As part of our regional growth strategy, we are also looking to enter Mozambique and Angola.”

Puma Energy is a leading global downstream energy business, safely providing energy in more than 35 countries, primarily across Central America and Sub-Saharan Africa. Our downstream business segments include fuels, aviation, lubricants, LPG and bitumen. Energising communities is at the heart of our mission, as we to help drive growth and prosperity by sustainably meeting our customers' needs in high-potential countries around the world.

Hass Petroleum is a regional oil marketing company with a significant presence in Africa. Incorporated in 1997, the company has invested heavily in sourcing, transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of diesel fuel, automotive gasoline, kerosene, jet fuel, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), and lubricants for industrial and automotive systems. This, complemented by our use of cutting-edge technology, positions us as an indigenous oil market leader in Africa.

