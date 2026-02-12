Digitrix Media Unveils Advanced Agentic AI Business Solution To Transform Enterprise Operations

MENAFN - GetNews)



Digitrix Media today announced the launch of its cutting-edge agentic AI business solution designed to empower enterprises with autonomous digital workforce capabilities. Building on its recent commercial readiness milestone, the company is now delivering a comprehensive AI-driven platform that automates complex workflows across multiple industries.

The new solution leverages advanced AI agents capable of autonomous web research, dynamic data scraping, and multi-step task execution, enabling businesses to streamline operations, enhance competitive intelligence, and accelerate decision-making processes. Unlike traditional automation tools, Digitrix Media's platform operates natively within web environments, allowing it to navigate complex, JavaScript-heavy sites, handle login authentications, and interact with multi-page forms with conditional logic and validations.

“Our agentic AI solution acts as a digital workforce that can independently conduct market research, monitor regulatory changes, and automate repetitive form submissions,” said Jeremy Costa, CMO of Digitrix Media.“This empowers businesses to reduce manual workloads, improve data accuracy, and respond faster to market dynamics.”







Key capabilities of the solution include continuous monitoring and change detection for competitor pricing, stock levels, and policy updates; autonomous lead-list generation and market scanning pipelines feeding directly into customer relationship management systems; and agentic form filling that automates multi-page workflows in logistics, HR compliance, and sales operations.

The platform's architecture supports seamless integration with existing enterprise technology stacks through APIs and webhook triggers, enabling clients to embed AI agents as reusable microservices within their marketing, procurement, and sales workflows. This plug-and-play design ensures rapid deployment without the need for extensive re-architecture.

Digitrix Media's infrastructure partners provide dedicated Nvidia GPU resources to guarantee high performance and reliability as client usage scales. The company emphasizes that ongoing client feedback and operational metrics will drive continuous refinement of the platform throughout 2025.

“This solution represents a new paradigm in enterprise automation,” said Pieter Ronin, CTO at Apex Neural Systems, a key infrastructure partner.“By combining agentic AI with robust infrastructure, Digitrix Media is enabling businesses to harness autonomous digital agents that operate with human-like understanding and precision.”

Digitrix Media plans to expand the availability of its agentic AI business solution to additional industries in the coming months, aiming to accelerate digital transformation and operational efficiency for a broad range of enterprises.