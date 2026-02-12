BBWI Investor Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Were you affected by investment losses in BBWI securities between June 4, 2024, and November 19, 2025?

Affected Investor Losses Summary



Bath & Body Works, Inc. securities fraud class action filed

Purchasers or acquirers of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI ) securities

Seeking recovery of investment losses for material misstatements and/or omissions (as alleged) from June 4, 2024 through November 19, 2025 Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP () can assist at no cost to investor

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Bath & Body Works, Inc. (“Bath & Body Works”) (NYSE: BBWI ) on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Bath & Body Works securities between June 4, 2024, and November 19, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). The lead plaintiff deadline is March 16, 2026.



Action: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Company: Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI )

Affected investors: Purchasers or acquirers of Bath & Body Works, Inc. securities

Class Period: June 4, 2024 through November 19, 2025

Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions (as alleged) Relief sought: Recovery of investment losses under the federal securities laws

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Bath & Body Works' strategy of pursuing“adjacencies, collaborations and promotions” was not growing the customer base and/or delivering the level of growth in net sales touted; (2) as Bath & Body Works' strategy of“adjacencies, collaborations and promotions” faltered, Bath & Body Works relied on brand collaborations“to carry quarters” and obfuscate otherwise weak underlying financial results; (3) as a result, Bath & Body Works was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CONTACT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

If you suffered Bath & Body Works losses, contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) at:



You can also contact attorney href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title=""> Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at ....

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS:

Bath & Body Works investors may, no later than March 16, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Bath & Body Works investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit .

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

CONTACT:...