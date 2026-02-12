Icaro Media Group Announces European Expansion Powering Multiscreen Audience Engagement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Spain and Portugal Offices to Lead Icaro's AI Technology Deployment and European Market Monetization

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icaro Media Group (Icaro), a leader in AI-powered media technology, today announced the opening of new offices in Madrid and Lisbon. The move marks a major milestone in the company's growth, further integrating its unified multiscreen ecosystem across the European market.

Icaro will initially empower regional partners in Spain and Portugal to convert audiences into recurring revenue streams through its comprehensive engagement and monetization suite. This includes specialized Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) networks located in premier corporate environments. Building on its 2025 acquisitions of DOOH companies RioVerde -an award-winning leader in high-impact digital formats in Brazil-and LiftMedia-a specialist in premium digital elevator advertising in Spain and Portugal-Icaro will scale connectivity across connected TV, mobile applications, and high-traffic digital displays. This expansion provides a unified, AI-powered ecosystem designed to grow and monetize user bases within a seamless, multiscreen environment."

"We are excited to announce our continued growth in support of our Digital Out-of-Home multiscreen technology," stated Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO of Icaro Media Group. "Our AI ecosystem enables Icaro and our partners to drive multiple touchpoints, resulting in deeper user interaction and optimized revenue streams. By expanding our European team, we are scaling our AI-driven solutions and data expertise, which we believe will significantly enhance audience engagement and drive higher value for our partners."

The new regional hub will focus on optimizing full-funnel user journeys - from awareness and interaction to conversion - all tracked and enhanced through Icaro's proprietary data and AI. This operational center will streamline the delivery of multiple revenue streams, including advertising, programmatic, branded experiences and affiliate performance, all specifically tailored to the nuances of the Western European audiences by local experts.

"The expansion of our European operation is a critical step in scaling the Icaro ecosystem to meet the sophisticated needs of this market," stated Alexandre Santos, EVP for Media at Icaro Media Group. "By combining our AI-powered engagement technology with physical touchpoints, we are creating spaces that capture audience attention in distraction-free environments. Our goal is to provide a seamless, multiscreen journey that offers direct value to both the audience and our fast-growing roster of regional partners."

With this expansion, Icaro continues to bridge the gap between digital content and physical environments, providing a turnkey system that empowers global brands to activate engagement and maximize valuation through sophisticated, data-informed media experiences.

About Icaro Media Group

Icaro Media Group is a media technology company powering a Multiscreen Monetization Network that enables telcos, media companies, brands, and platforms to engage and monetize audiences across every screen - from OTT and extended mobile experiences to Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) and AI-driven engagement environments.

Operating across Latin America, Brazil, the United States, and Europe, Icaro integrates technology, content, advertising services and data intelligence to create personalized, measurable, and high-performance media ecosystems. Its platform transforms fragmented audiences into connected, revenue-generating experiences, orchestrating the full digital funnel through its proprietary multiscreen engagement and advertising solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company's management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

