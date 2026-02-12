Technip Energies awarded a substantial contract for SkyNRG's Sustainable Aviation Fuel project in the Netherlands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been awarded a substantialcontract by SkyNRG for the DSL-01 project, a new Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production facility to be developed in Delfzijl, the Netherlands.

The award covers Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) for Europe's first standalone greenfield SAF production facility. It follows the successful completion of the Front-End Engineering & Design (FEED) phase by Technip Energies and marks a significant step in the long-standing collaboration with SkyNRG.

The DSL-01 project is designed to produce 100,000 tons per annum of SAF using the Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA) pathway, processing sustainable waste feedstocks such as used cooking oil.

The project integrates an advanced feedstock pre-treatment unit and an on-site hydrogen plant based on Technip Energies' proprietary Steam Methane Reforming (SMR) technology. This configuration is intended to improve cost efficiency and minimize lifecycle emissions, thereby enabling large-scale competitive production of SAF.

This contract represents Technip Energies' sixth HEFA-based SAF project in Europe, reinforcing its position as a key enabler for sustainable aviation fuel capacities in the region.

Sylvain Cabalery, Head of Commercial, Project Delivery & Services business unit at Technip Energies, stated:“We are pleased to have been entrusted by SkyNRG to deliver this important sustainable aviation fuel project. With a planned capacity of 100,000 tons per year, this initiative marks a significant advancement in scaling SAF production across Europe. Technip Energies has delivered more than 60% of the installed SAF production capacity globally. This award reinforces our leadership in this strategic market and underscores our continued commitment towards a more sustainable future.”

Maarten van Dijk, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of SkyNRG, stated:“Reaching this milestone for DSL-01 is a defining step in our journey toward operating our own SAF production capacity. Together with Technip Energies as our trusted and expert EPCC partner, we can now turn years of development into a physical facility. Scaling SAF is essential for the future of aviation, and this project is a concrete contribution to its decarbonization.”

(1) A“substantial” award for Technip Energies is a contract award representing between €500 million and €1 billion of revenue. This award was recorded in Q1 2026 in the Project Delivery and Technology, Products & Services segments.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

