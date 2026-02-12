From Volume To Velocity: Lisa Sevajian Brings $300M Track Record To Exp Realty

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Greater Boston leader chooses a leaner, sustainable future, leveraging eXp's global platform to redefine the boutique team experience.





BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®,“the most agent-centricTM real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that the Lisa Sevajian Group, a top-producing real estate team based in Massachusetts, has joined eXp Realty.

Led by Massachusetts real estate leader Lisa Sevajian, the 10-person team brings a strong track record of performance, having managed more than $300 million in career sales volume and closed approximately 1,500 real estate transactions.

Sevajian has built her reputation in the Greater Boston area, one of the most competitive markets in the Northeast. Since 2020, she led the top local operation in Andover for her previous brokerage and earned recognition through RealTrends rankings and national performance accolades. Her expertise has been featured in major media outlets including Forbes, USA Today, and HGTV, as well as regional and national publications.

“Lisa doesn't just close deals; she curates excellence. In this Year of the Experience, we are seeing a fundamental shift where the industry's best are prioritizing intentional growth over traditional friction," said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. "By choosing eXp, Lisa is proving that $300M in volume is just the foundation. Now, she's building a legacy that is leaner, faster, and more globally connected. We are thrilled to be the home for her next chapter of innovation.”

Sevajian previously spoke at Inman Connect New York, where she shared insights on adaptability and disciplined business fundamentals. In 2026, she is putting that philosophy into practice.

“This isn't starting over,” Sevajian said.“It's starting smarter. We're building something that works better for our agents, our clients, and our lives.”

The Lisa Sevajian Group joins eXp Realty as the company continues to attract top-performing teams and independent agents across the U.S. and globally. eXp's cloud-based model offers agents access to scalable technology, industry-leading collaboration, and flexible growth opportunities, while maintaining a structure designed to maximize agent support and business profitability.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the parent company of eXp Realty®,“the most agent-centricTM real estate brokerage on the planet,” and SUCCESS® Enterprises. Through a cloud-based platform and agent-centric model, eXp Realty empowers real estate professionals with industry-leading commission structures, revenue share, equity ownership, and access to a global community. With operations spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa, eXp continues to redefine how agents connect, grow, and succeed in real estate. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, staff, and shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company's and its management's current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated success of agents or teams joining eXp Realty, future production goals or volume projections, and participation in or benefits derived from the Company's platform, tools, compensation model, or equity programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

...

Investor Relations

Denise Garcia

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at