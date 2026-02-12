Driv Expands Ferodo Premier Copper-Free Brake Pads For Commercial Vehicles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced, OE-Quality Friction Materials and High-Performance Pad Coating Bring Proven Advantages to CV Fleets and Equipment Operators

KONTICH, Belgium, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRiV is introducing an extension of original equipment-quality Ferodo® Premier copper-free brake pads for commercial vehicles, enabling fleets and equipment operators to achieve world-class stopping power and safety while helping to protect the environment. Performance of the pads' technologically advanced copper-free friction materials is further enhanced through a new high-performance coating that helps optimize the bedding-in process.

Ferodo Premier copper-free CV pads can be identified by the universal“N-Leafmark” symbol on the packaging label. This information also is detailed in the Ferodo brake pad specifications available via TecDoc. Copper, long used in brake pads and linings for automotive and CV applications, has been identified as an environmental hazard. Ferodo product engineers were able to replace copper by developing a portfolio of innovative formulations that provide increased durability and reduced wear while meeting or exceeding the braking requirements of each corresponding vehicle application.

“Commercial vehicle industry professionals rely on Ferodo for innovative, OE-quality brake technologies that deliver outstanding stopping power and safety as well as reduced vehicle maintenance costs,” said Silvano Veglia, Product Management Director, DRiV.“Ferodo Premier copper-free brake pads deliver on this promise while also eliminating a common source of environmental contamination.”

In addition to their zero-copper friction materials, the new Ferodo Premier CV brake pads feature a high-performance red coating that increases the pads' friction coefficient from the very first application of the brakes to enhance the bedding-in process, resulting in outstanding braking performance and reduced cost per kilometer.

“As one of the world's leading OE brake pad manufacturers for light-commercial, heavy-duty and off-highway vehicles, we have unique insight to the demands of today's hardest working vehicles,” Silvano said.“Each Ferodo Premier brake pad, including our new copper-free pads, is designed and built to meet or exceed OE quality standards.”

To learn more about these and other Ferodo products for commercial vehicles, contact your Ferodo brakes supplier and visit .

About DRiV

DRiV, a Tenneco business group, is a leading player in the automotive aftermarket, dedicated to enhancing vehicle performance through innovative solutions and engineering excellence. With a portfolio of respected brands, including MOOG®, Monroe®, Wagner®, Fel-Pro®, FP DieselTM, Walker®, and more, DRiV focuses on delivering high-quality auto parts that ensure optimal functionality and reliability. Visit to learn more.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through its DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, Powertrain and Champion® Ignition business groups, Tenneco drives advancements in global mobility by providing technology solutions across multiple sectors. Visit to learn more.

CONTACT:

Simonetta Esposito

Global Communications

Tenneco

...

IMAGES & INFO ABOUT FERODO:

Link to Showpad

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





