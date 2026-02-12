MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LV Exchange is revolutionizing the cryptocurrency space with its innovative Gold Contract platform. Through automated computing power contracts, the platform allows users worldwide to earn XRP without hardware or technical expertise.

Los Angeles, USA, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









Los Angeles, USA,LV Exchange is revolutionizing the cryptocurrency space with its innovative Gold Contract platform. Through automated computing power contracts, the platform allows users worldwide to earn XRP without hardware or technical expertise.

Located in Los Angeles, USA, unlike traditional proof-of-work based cryptocurrencies, LLV Exchange's Gold Contracts leverage the participation rewards offered by Ripple's energy-efficient consensus protocol. The service connects users to enterprise-grade data centers running optimized validator nodes, transforming complex network participation into instant earnings.

Key Advantages:





Instant Activation: Participate in Gold Contracts in under 2 minutes: Choose a contract and claim your daily earnings. (Click here for more contract details )

Transparent Business Model: Real-time earnings tracking; no hidden fees; 99.9% uptime SLA.

Regulatory Compliance: Strict KYC/AML protocols and the use of renewable energy ensure sustainable compliance.

The CEO of LLV Exchange stated,“We are simplifying gold contracts. This is not a proof-of-work mechanism, but a seamless gateway to Ripple's rapidly expanding ecosystem, which is especially important in the context of accelerated collaboration around central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).”

Why participate in gold contracts now?

Ripple's recent victory and the continued progress of its CBDC pilot projects (particularly in Palau and Montenegro), demonstrate the increasing utility of gold. LLV Exchange's cloud model allows investors to take advantage of this momentum without the complexities of operating their own nodes.

About LLV Exchange

LLV Exchange has been operating since 2019, providing audited gold contract solutions to over 8.5 million users in Tier III data centers worldwide.

New User Offer: $15 in hashrate. Starter Package: $100, $5 daily earnings.

Start participating in gold contracts:

...

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: Page Tyler Email:... Job Title: Project Manager